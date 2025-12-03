5 Netflix TV Shows That Can Be the Next Stranger Things

December 2025 is a big month for Netflix, with Stranger Things coming to a close in three separate parts — meaning the streamer is bidding farewell to one of its heaviest hitters. Despite long waits between seasons, Stranger Things has come to dominate the cultural zeitgeist over the last decade. It’s become the standard for Netflix’s original offerings, and it’s also given the streamer a guaranteed success to fall back on when new episodes arrive. Needless to say, it would behoove Netflix to start hunting for the next big thing.

Replacing Stranger Things won’t be an easy task, as the series blends nostalgia and fresh storytelling in a way that feels like lightning in a bottle. There was no predicting what it would become, just as there’s no telling which of Netflix’s current or upcoming shows will replace it. However, these five feel like the most likely contenders, based on their strengths and the responses of audiences so far.

5) Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 (or Any Other Spinoff)

Image via Netflix

If anything can recapture the magic of Stranger Things, it’s… well, more Stranger Things. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is already planning to turn the hit series into a multi-show franchise, and we have confirmation of its first spinoff: Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. The animated series is set to debut in 2026, and it will follow the Hawkins gang on new adventures set between Seasons 2 and 3. This is exciting for those hoping to fall back into this world, but Netflix can’t count on this. Its placement in the timeline prevents if from having high stakes, animation is a harder sell to begin with, and there’s only so long it can continue. That said, there has been talk of live-action spinoffs, and one of these could fully take up the mantle and continue Stranger Things‘ domination on the platform.

4) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix

Likening Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender to a phenomenon like Stranger Things is a stretch, but it’s not impossible for it to reach that level. The legacy of the original Nickelodeon show is certainly comparable. And while Netflix’s adaptation doesn’t fully capture its magic in Season 1, the live-action Last Airbender does have hopeful ratings. It dominated Netflix in 2024, boasting 71.1 million total views and over 515 million hours of viewed content. That means a large audience is watching, and it could continue to grow. The critical response wasn’t as promising, but if the live-action series addresses some of its biggest complaints, it could blow up like Stranger Things during its later seasons.

3) The Forgotten Realms

Not much has been revealed about Netflix’s live-action Dungeons & Dragons show, reportedly called The Forgotten Realms, and it will be a while before it debuts. However, if anything is poised to give Netflix a stake in the fantasy genre — and feature similar elements to Stranger Things — it’s a D&D series. It’s no secret that Stranger Things utilizes D&D in its storytelling, and after it’s done, fans might seek the high of the Duffer brothers’ story in an actual D&D show. Honor Among Thieves, The Legend of Vox Machina, and The Mighty Nein all highlight how charming fantasy series based on the tabletop RPG can be. If Netflix can capture the humor and heart of those stories, its D&D show could very well find a mainstream audience and come to rival Stranger Things.

2) Wednesday

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Following Wednesday‘s 2022 premiere, many dubbed it Stranger Things’ obvious replacement. Stranger Things was approaching its final chapter, and the hype surrounding the Addams Family project was huge. With Jenna Ortega at the helm and a magic school setting, Wednesday promised to capture the charm that made Stranger Things great. And to be fair, it did. Its atmospheric setting and lovable cast made it fun to fall into, and Season 1 of Wednesday proved a huge success. Unfortunately, Wednesday Season 2 wasn’t as strong, with Variety reporting a decline in viewership from Season 1. This raises questions about whether it can truly take up Stranger Things’ mantle. Wednesday Season 3 is still happening, so all hope isn’t lost. If it turns things around, it could still be the new face of the streamer.

1) One Piece

Courtesy of Netflix

While Wednesday seems like the most promising Stranger Things replacement in terms of sheer excitement, I’d argue the live-action One Piece has the best chance of matching its success long-term. For one, it has a built-in audience of manga and anime lovers, many of whom have given the adaptation their stamp of approval after Season 1. It also has higher stakes than Wednesday and a more iconic group of core characters. The combination will keep viewers invested as One Piece steadily ramps up the action and suspense. Its trajectory will mirror Stranger Things‘ in that sense, and it’s easy to see its final season being just as big of an event — though, judging by the source material, it won’t be here any time soon.

