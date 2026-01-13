10 Absolute Best Non-Action Anime of The 2020s So far

The anime and manga industry is heavily dominated by the Shonen action series, but there’s so much more to it than that. Anime such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are unarguably great and get the attention they deserve. However, when it comes to non-action series and films, it’s always a hit or miss situation, and even if they do become major hits, it’s not easy to surpass the popularity of battle Shonen. The ongoing 2020s decade has seen some of the most successful anime of all time. Compared to past years, anime series and films are much more easily accessible to global audiences through streaming platforms.

Many films are released in the theaters internationally, further elevating their box office success and popularity. Each year, over a hundred anime series and films are released, but there are only a few of them that catch the viewer’s eye. Among the vast number of anime released in the 2020s so far, these 10 non-action series and films are easily some of the best.

10) Blue Giant

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Based on the award-winning manga by Shinichi Ishizuka, a film adaptation was released in 2023 and won the Best Music Award at the 47th Japan Academy Film Prizes the next year. This captivating story follows Dai Miyamoto, who dreams of becoming the world’s best jazz saxophonist and moves to Tokyo in order to fulfill his dream. There, he meets Yukinori Sawabe at a small music club, who has been trained in classical music but accepts Dai’s offer after noticing his talent. The duo then meets Shunji Tamada and forms a group named JASS, touching the hearts of everyone who hears their music.

9) Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

This heartwarming 2020 anime film is adapted from a 1984 short story collection of the same name. The story follows Tsuneo Suzukawa, a university student who juggles several part-time jobs, hoping to earn enough money to study abroad. After meeting a girl in a wheelchair, Kumiko, who prefers to be called Josee, Tsuneo is convinced by her grandmother to take on a paid job as her caretaker. He easily accepts the offer, hoping to secure more funds for studies, but doesn’t expect the bonds he will begin to share with her after spending so much time together.

8) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

This underrated anime uses a unique cartoonish and fluid animation style that is simple yet eye-catching at the same time. Despite being a critically acclaimed and award-winning show, it never got renewed for a second season, even though it was released in 2020. The story centers around Midori Asakusa, a young and talented artist who aspires to become an animator. She meets a young model, Tsubame Misuzaki, who shares the same passion for art and animation as Midori. Along with her best Sayaka Kanamori and Tsubame, Midori opens an animation club as the girls begin an inspiring journey of producing animation that will stun everyone.

7) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks

One of the biggest series of 2025 was surprisingly a romance anime following Rintaro Tsumugi, a student at the infamous Chidori High, known for its delinquent students. The school doesn’t see eye to eye with the prestigious all-girls Kikyo Academy, located across opposite to the school building. However, things finally begin to change after his chance encounter with Kaoruko Waguri, a regular customer at his parents’ cake shop and a scholar student at Kikyo.

6) Bocchi the Rock!

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

This hilarious music anime follows a socially anxious Hitori Goto (Bocchi) who yearns to make friends and perform live with a band. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done when she’s often nervous around others. As she spends most of her time playing the guitar by herself, she encounters drummer Nijika Ijichi, whose band’s guitarist flees before their first show. Nijika invites Bocchi to join her and the bassist Ryou Yamada, and even though their first performance together was quite ordinary, the girls find a new passion for music.

5) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This Madhouse series is based on Uoto’s award-winning manga of the same name and concludes the story in 25 episodes of the anime. The story is set in 15th-century Poland, during an era of turmoil when challenging the preconceived notions of the Church about astronomy was considered heresy. Simply challenging the Church’s beliefs would mean being burned at the stake. Rafal, a 12-year-old prodigy pursuing theology, faces the harsh realities of the time after a chance encounter with a scholar piques his interest in astronomy.

4) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image Courtesy of Enishiya

2025’s darkest and one of the most acclaimed anime series is only six episodes long. Despite its short length, the story takes you on an emotional rollercoaster as it tells a complex psychological story following Happin, a squid-like creature who only wants to spread happiness. He leaves his home planet and arrives on Earth only to find himself in danger when an unsmiling girl, Shizuka Kuze, saves him from bullies. She even names him Takopi, which further encourages him to do everything he can to make her happy. After learning about her tragic life, Takopi wants to understand complex human emotions and fulfill his goal of spreading happiness, but that’s a lot easier said than done.

3) The Boy and the Heron

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron was supposed to be Hayao Miyazaki’s final film before the legendary director decided to work on another project. This fantasy story follows Mahito Maki, who loses his mother in a tragic fire at the hospital. In order to seek refuge from the war in Tokyo, Mahito moves out of Tokyo with his father after he remarries his late wife’s sister. Struggling to adjust to a new life and unable to accept his father’s remarriage, Mahito discovers a strange gray heron, as his life turns upside down when he unravels the secrets behind the rural family home of his late mother.

2) Look Back

Image Courtesy of Studio DURIAN

Based on a one-shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, the film became a major hit across the globe. This coming-of-age story follows Ayumu Fujino, who always draws four-panel manga for her school newspaper and enjoys creating art while being praised for her talent. However, she was overwhelmed by jealousy and disappointment when she had to turn over one of her manga slots to Kyomoto, a fellow school member who barely attends school. Fujino eventually decides to visit Kyomoto, not expecting that the girl was one of her admirers. Despite her initially salty feelings for her, Fujino and Kyomoto became close friends and began to create manga together.

1) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Despite being a Seinen series, The Apothecary Diaries is one of the most successful series of all recent times. The story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with deep knowledge of medicine and poisons and a knack for solving mysteries. Unfortunately, she is sold to the Rear Palace as a servant after being kidnapped and is forced to work for three years as a servant girl. She plans to complete her tenure while keeping a low profile, but eventually catches the attention of Jinshi, a high-ranking eunuch who keeps requesting her help with his tasks. With her intellect, Maomao helps him solve all kinds of mysteries while also supporting the concubines to the best of her abilities.

