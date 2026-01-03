Creator of Netflix’s Best Romance Anime of 2025 Shares a Major Finale Update

Saka Mikami’s beloved high school romance series, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, released its anime adaptation in Summer 2025, almost four years after the manga debut. Even before the anime, the series had a considerably large fanbase, and it only grew wider after the gorgeous adaptation by CloverWorks. Unfortunately, the series took longer to debut overseas after an unexpected delay by Netflix. The first season reached its conclusion in Japan in September 2025, without even announcing a Season 2. It’s common for famous series to announce a sequel right after the broadcast in Japan, but fans have been awaiting a renewal for months now.

Considering that the manga has released over 170 chapters so far, there’s a lot of content left to be covered. While it may take a bit longer to announce a Season 2, the series is popular enough to anticipate future seasons. While there are no updates on the anime, the series creator recently confirmed that the story is expected to end in a couple of years. The information comes from @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable and famous source of information for anime and manga. The series has been on a weekly schedule since its debut, which is one of the reasons the story has progressed a lot in a short time.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Is One of the Most Wholesome Romance Series

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks

The story follows the students of the prestigious all-girls Kikyo Private Academy and Chidori Public High School, who live in two different worlds despite the schools being located next to each other. Both schools can’t see eye to eye, and that goes for both the students and the staff members. Rintaro Tsumugi, a student at the infamous Chidori High, who often gets misunderstood due to his intimidating face, is used to people treating him as dangerous. However, he’s surprised when Kaoruko Waguri, a regular customer at his parents’ cake shop, tries to initiate a conversation with him. The two were barely getting to know each other, but things take a drastic turn when Rintaro realizes that Kaoruko goes to Kikyo Academy and that interacting with her will only cause her unnecessary problems.

The season’s finale featured a major step in the relationship between Kaoruko and Rintaro as they both profess their love for one another. The story will continue as they deal with their feelings and navigate the social obstacles getting in the way of their budding romance, mostly because of the differences in their schools’ statuses. Additionally, we will also see more from the side characters as they deal with their personal struggles and feelings.

As of January 2026, 21 volumes of the manga have been released in Japan so far. However, only nine of them have received English versions, which are available for sale on the official Kodansha website. Volume 11 will release its English version on February 3rd, 2026.

