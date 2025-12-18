10 Best Anime Movies of the 2020s (So Far)

Anime movies are reaching new heights in the 2020s, with hits like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and The Boy and the Heron demonstrating how far they can go. Some of the highest-grossing anime movies have come out over the last five years, dominating the box office worldwide. And the medium seems to be gaining momentum, meaning we’ll probably see more incredible releases heading into the back half of the decade.

There are a few reasons for the sudden explosion of anime blockbusters. For one, the medium as a whole is gaining mainstream popularity; it’s reportedly more popular with Gen Z than the NFL. Animation styles and technology have also evolved, and the result is stunning visuals that demand to be watched on the big screen. Additionally, studios seem more open to releasing movies that are essential to an anime’s plot, whereas many older films were wholly original ventures that happened outside of canon. Needless to say, it’s a great time to be anime fan. The best anime movies of the 2020s prove it.

10) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn’t the best Dragon Ball movie out there, but the 2022 film is still a great addition to the franchise. It’s entertaining and action-packed, which you’d expect from Dragon Ball, but it also places a heavy focus on beloved supporting characters over Goku and Vegeta. It’s well-acted, well-animated, and balances its plot and action sequences admirably. The main reason Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero doesn’t rank higher is because it doesn’t do anything particularly special in terms of animation or storytelling. With so many innovative projects hitting theaters, it just can’t compare.

9) Belle

Belle was a box office success upon its 2021 debut in Japan, but it had a quieter release worldwide. Given its stunning animation and unique story, it deserved more widespread praise. A reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Belle does a great job modernizing the story while being something entirely its own. Its depiction of the virtual world U makes it worthwhile, as the setting is thoughtfully crafted and beautifully animated. Paired with an impressive soundtrack, this makes for a solid experience. The plot could use work in places; it’s not as tightly put together as other stories on this list. However, its message about embracing one’s identity lands, especially in the digital landscape of the 2020s.

8) The First Slam Dunk

One of the most underrated anime movies of the decade is The First Slam Dunk, which brings the last arc of the Slam Dunk manga to life with considerable emotion and style. It helps that Takehiko Inoue, the creator of the manga, directed it. The passion for the story shines through, which is exactly what fans of Slam Dunk deserved after waiting so long for a proper ending. The film delivers a memorable send-off for longtime viewers, but it also does an excellent job of standing on its own. Its blend of 2D and 3D CG animation is probably the highlight, though the exploration of Ryota Miyagi’s grief is also appreciated. Its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is truly reflective of its quality. The fact that it had less of a large-scale impact than other offerings is the only thing preventing it from ranking higher.

7) Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The newest entry on this list, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a rollicking good time — and that doesn’t prevent it from ramping up the emotions towards the end. Chainsaw Man‘s first theatrical film is a near-perfect adaptation of the manga’s Reze arc, nailing everything from the visuals to the complicated motivations of its major characters. Reze makes for a compelling antagonist, and she challenges Denji’s view of the world, leading to satisfying growth on his part. The film’s action is also top-tier, with Denji riding Beam into battle serving as a highlight. Although the movie is masterfully pieced together, especially when it comes to symbolism and foreshadowing, its pacing keeps it from the top. It also lacks the impact of some other films, whether it’s in terms of box office returns, accolades, or build-up.

6) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Demon Slayer‘s animation is perfectly suited for the big screen, and Mugen Train made that more apparent than ever. The film is a visual feast, which isn’t much of a surprise given how well-animated the main series tends to be. It also packs an emotional punch, the result of successfully investing us in a previously unexplored character in just under two hours. For a film that doesn’t shift settings, its scope also feels much bigger. The stakes are high, and the story lays the groundwork for much of what comes later. Mugen Train broke records at the box office and was a huge success, leading studios to pursue more films like it. That alone necessitates it being on this list, though I’d argue its pacing and predictability keep it from the top five.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train are neck-and-neck for me, but I’d argue the former is just a little better in terms of writing and storytelling. To be fair, I tend to prefer Jujutsu Kaisen‘s complex characters and humor. The prequel film does a wonderful job of bringing both two the big screen. It also succeeds at adding new context and emotional layers to the original story, getting us invested in a new lead at the same time. The pacing feels right, and the action sequences are well-wrought, with impressive animation and music choices guiding them. It’s no surprise the film was such a hit, even if it doesn’t surpass several award-winning films and finales that were years in the making.

4) Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time was tasked with bidding farewell to a beloved franchise, and the 2021 film gives Evangelion fans everything they could want in a conclusion. That’s no small feat, as the film needed to pay off 26 years of storytelling. Lesser series would falter, but this one sticks the landing. It highlights how far Shinji has come, reminding viewers why this journey was so worthwhile. It also offers significant closure, allowing the fans to move on alongside the characters. It’s beautifully animated and has received an overwhelmingly positive reception. It falls behind an Oscar-winner, a new film from a renowned director, and a massive blockbuster — but that’s not saying much.

3) The Boy and the Heron

2024’s Best Animated Feature, The Boy and the Heron has to be among the 2020s’ best anime films. And with Hayao Miyazaki writing and directing, it’s no surprise the movie is such a feat. A bizarre but breathtaking reflection on trauma and grief, The Boy and the Heron takes us on a colorful (and sometimes dark) journey to a new realm alongside its main character, Mahito. Although Mahito’s adventure gets off to a slow start, it doesn’t prevent it from leaving a powerful impression. It unpacks the importance of healing and breaking cycles, but it also digs into larger conversations, including environmental problems. The film is undoubtedly deserving of its Oscar, though its plotting and world-building isn’t as impressive as its animation and overarching themes. That places it just below two slightly stronger offerings.

2) Suzume

Hailing from the director of Your Name and Weathering With You, Suzume continues Makoto Shinkai’s trend of delivering visually gorgeous and emotionally hard-hitting stories. The 2022 film is arguably as worthy of an Oscar as The Boy and the Heron, as it touches on subjects like trauma and loss with just as much care. It also moves along at a better pace, instantly gripping viewers with its likable heroine and her odd discovery of a door to another realm. The lore surrounding the doors is well-executed, and the film’s big twists are both surprising and gutting. Suzume perfectly balances humor, heart, and its deeper themes, and it does so while being a visual marvel. The only 2020s anime film that’s stronger is one that has a much larger following, and thus, a bigger impact.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, and it’s easily the best film to come out in the 2020s. It has a lot going for it, starting with the fact that it kicks off Demon Slayer‘s ending in earnest. Although there are still two more films, this gets the final showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji off to a strong start. From the moment it opens, it’s clear that the next two-and-a-half hours are going to be epic. And it does, indeed, get better and better from there. The stakes are obviously massive, and the action, animation, and character moments do them justice. The animation surpasses every other title on this list, and the fact that the film starts paying off years of storytelling — for a massively popular anime, no less — ensures it gets the number one spot for 2020 releases so far.

