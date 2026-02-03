10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in February 2026

As the first month of the year is finally over, the Winter 2026 anime lineup introduces several exciting shows. In January, some of the major series, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and many more, returned with their highly anticipated sequels. Not only that, but several new anime also made their debut, including the long-awaited Shonen Jump series You and I Are Polar Opposites and the action fantasy show Sentenced to Be a Hero. Since it’s already February now, most of the anime’s latest season have made their debut. Just like always, Crunchyroll is streaming dozens of new shows this season as part of the lineup.

While it’s always fun to keep up with the weekly episodes, if you’re one of those who loves binging instead of waiting weekly for new episodes, then you might want to look for other options instead of the new lineup. Now that February is already here, if you’re looking for new series to binge, our list of 10 anime series will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s beloved WSJ manga, the anime adapted the story through several seasons and films over the years. The story takes place in an alternate Edo-period Japan, where the country has been conquered by aliens, Amanto, marking the end of the era of Samurai. In these trying times, a former Gintoki Sakata, who always carries a wooden sword with him and does odd jobs to make ends meet.

Accompanied by Shinpachi Shimura, the son of a samurai, Kagura, a member of the legendary Yato tribe from outer space, and her pet Sadaharu, Gintoki always lands himself in all kinds of trouble, no matter what jobs he takes.

9) Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Based on Aka Akasaka’s award-winning manga, the anime follows the battle of love between the Shuchiin Academy’s student council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the Vice-President, Kaguya Shinomiya. Despite the difference in their social backgrounds, the school considers them the perfect couple as they are always on top of their academics.

However, even though they have feelings for each other, their pride keeps them from taking the first step. The story follows their daily antics as they try to get the other side to reveal their feelings and win the battle of love.

8) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The Apothecary Diaries is one of the most successful series of all recent times, thanks to its never-ending mysteries. The story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with knowledge of medicine and poisons and a knack for solving mysterious cases. She is sold to the Rear Palace as a servant after being kidnapped and is forced to work for three years as a servant girl.

While trying to keep a low profile, she eventually catches the attention of Jinshi, a high-ranking eunuch who keeps requesting her help with his tasks.

7) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Image Courtesy of Bones

Written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, this official spin-off series returned with a second season. The story takes place five years before the main events of the original series, focusing on how crimes become more rampant in the superhuman society. Although heroes continue to work day and night, there are always alleys and hidden corners in cities where danger is lurking.

This is why vigilantes exist to keep those villains in check, even if they don’t have the license to use their Quirk in battles. Kouichi Haimawari, a college student with an ordinary Quirk, finds his calling when he meets Kazuko Haneyama, a vigilante, as he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous crime syndicate.

6) Gachiakuta

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Ever since its debut last year, Gachiakuta has received countless praises for its worldbuilding and impressive characters. The story is set in a world where the wealthy thoughtlessly throw trash away, but their waste is valuable to Rudo, who barely makes ends meet in the slums. After being falsely accused of the crime of killing Regto, he is thrown into the Pit.

Thinking it’s his end, Rudo is shocked to wake up in a trash-filled area with toxic air and dangerous monsters. After being saved by one of the Cleaners named Enjin, Rudo gets back on his feet, hoping to escape the place beneath the pit and catch his father’s murderer.

5) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

The story follows Morihito Otogi, a young boy who is secretly an ogre, who reunites with his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, a clumsy yet powerful witch who stayed in the Witches’ Holy Land to train. To Morihito’s dismay, their parents have made arrangements for the two of them to live together since Nico’s life is in grave danger and he’s the only one strong enough protect her.

Although reluctant to share a roof with her, he accepts the suggestion after realizing the gravity of the situation. However, each day becomes more chaotic as they meet more kids with unique traits who somehow end up moving to Morihito’s house.

4) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of ACTAS

This action fantasy anime will return with a second season in Spring 2026, so now is the perfect time to catch up if you haven’t already. The series is praised for its beautiful animation and unique worldbuilding set in a magical world. The story centers around Will Serfort, a magicless boy who plans to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most gifted magicians in the kingdom.

While he is unparalleled in physical strength, Will is always looked down on by the others for being unable to use magic. Despite the many challenges he faces, he is determined to rise to the challenge if he wants to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, who was separated from him because of her talents.

3) Dororo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Based on the 1967 manga by the legendary mangaka Osamu Tezuka, the story follows Hyakkimaru, whose father offered him to the demons even before he was born. In order to ensure the prosperity of his land, Daigo Kagemitsu, a greedy samurai lord, made a pact with 12 demons, which resulted in his son being born without limbs, nose, eyes, ears, or even skin. Disposed of and forgotten, the infant, who somehow survived, was rescued by a kind man who creates prosthetics and weapons.

After growing up, Hyakkimaru embarks on a journey to defeat the demons that took his body parts as sacrifices. During his quest, he befriends Dororo, an orphaned boy who tags along after being forced to fend for himself following his parents’ deaths.

2) Sonny Boy

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This award-winning original series by the esteemed Madhouse studio features mind-bending narratives, surreal visuals, and shows that challenge the boundaries of reality. The story begins with 36 ordinary middle school students, including Nagara, Nozomi, and Mizuho, as they are transported to a dimension known as “This World.”

This mysterious place has its own set of rules, and the students discover they can now use unique supernatural abilities. As the truth behind the strange world unravels, the students confront various challenges and conflicts while figuring out a way to return home.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The reboot to the original anime remains faithful to the manga and wraps up the story in 64 episodes, with each episode progressing the story at a steady pace. The story is deeply compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the complex plot with humor and character development.

The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who pay a hefty price for committing one of the biggest taboos in the world of alchemy. They embark on a quest to make things right by finding the legendary philosopher’s stone, but the truth turns out to be too grave for them to handle.

