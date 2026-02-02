Crunchyroll Shares Disappointing Update For The Winter 2026 Series

2026 kicks off with the exciting Winter 2026 anime lineup, and it’s one of the best seasons in a while. While last year introduced several epic series to fans, 2026 is going to be even more exciting, and the first season already confirms it. In January this year, some of the major series, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and many more series, returned with their highly anticipated sequels. Not only that, but several new anime series also made their debut, including the long-awaited Shonen Jump series You and I Are Polar Opposites and the action fantasy show Sentenced to Be a Hero. Since it’s already February now, most of the anime from the Winter 2026 slate have made their debut. Just like always, Crunchyroll is streaming dozens of new shows this season as part of the seasonal lineup.

However, most of the anime series are premiered as subbed episodes, and it takes a while to release the English dubs. As confirmed on the platform’s official website, several dubbed episodes, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Trigun Stampede, and many more, have been delayed. The delay is caused by the winter storms in Texas, which have affected the dubbed production.

Along with the delay announcement, Crunchyroll also announced the updated English-dubbed release dates of the affected titles. Fortunately, the delay isn’t long, and most of the dubbed episodes will be released around the first and second week of February.

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Episode 2 is now scheduled to release on February 7, 2026 Episodes 3 and 4 are now scheduled to release on February 14, 2026

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 Episode 2 is now scheduled to release on February 4, 2026 Episodes 3 and 4 are now scheduled to release on February 11, 2026

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You. Season 2 Episodes 2 and 3 are now scheduled to release on February 5, 2026

Dead Account Episodes 2 and 3 are now scheduled to release on February 7, 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on February 6, 2026 Episodes 2 and 3 are scheduled to release on February 13, 2026

Golden Kamuy Final Season Episode 3 is scheduled to release on February 9, 2026 Episodes 4 and 5 are now scheduled to release on February 16, 2026

Jack-of-all-Trades, Party of None Episode 3 is now scheduled to release on February 4, 2026 Episodes 4 and 5 are scheduled to release on February 11, 2026

Roll Over and Die Episode 2 is scheduled to release on February 5, 2026 Episodes 3 and 4 are scheduled to release on February 12, 2026

Trigun Stargaze Episodes 2 and 3 are scheduled to release on February 7, 2026

You Can’t Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! Episode 3 is scheduled to release on February 9, 2026 Episodes 4 and 5 are scheduled to release on February 16, 2026 (at 7:40 a.m. PT)



