Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime to End With Final Chapter Movie (First Look Revealed)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is officially bringing the anime to an end, and the final chapter will be a brand new feature film with a brand new story from its original creator. Kaguya-sama: Love is War has finally returned following the end of its third season with a new anime entry, but it was far from the fourth season of the TV anime that fans had been hoping for. Even more surprisingly was the reveal that this new anime special actually takes place long after many events of the manga that had not been featured in the anime yet.

Following the release of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Stairway to Adulthood special in Japan this holiday, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has officially announced it will be returning for a new feature film for its grand finale. This will be a brand new story crafted by series creator Aka Akasaka themselves, and is going to serve as the official ending for the anime’s run. To celebrate the announcement of the new movie, a first look teaser trailer has been released and you can check it out below.

What to Know for Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s Anime Finale

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has yet to confirm an official title for its new feature film, but it’s going to be the anime’s grand finale. Aka Akasaka revealed in an official message to fans that the team decided to go this route about four years ago, and this new film is not going to be an adaptation of the manga. This means any missing material from the manga that had been skipped over for the new special will not be seen, and instead it will be a brand new story that Akasaka has developed for the anime specifically.

“It’s new, yet nostalgic,” Akasaka stated about the new Kaguya-sama: Love is War movie. “With that in mind, for this completely new work, I hope to deliver what will surely be the very last Kaguya-sama.” This unfortunately explains why the new anime special released in Japan skips over some of the manga’s biggest events to highlight a new moment in Kaguya and Shirogane’s future, but also explains why the anime is going this route for its finale instead. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all shakes out soon.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama’s New Special

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Stairway to Adulthood- released in Japan, and you can find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with English subtitles. This new special picks up sometime after the events of the third season, so you’ll want to be sure to check out the first few seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll as well to get up to speed. As for now, a release date or window has yet to be announced for the anime’s grand finale movie so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is another anime franchise that’s deciding to end its anime in theaters, and it follows in the wake of successes like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. It’s something we’ll also see with massive franchises like Haikyu, and that just might be the trend moving forward for these anime franchises like this as the industry landscape continues to change.

