10 Best Anime to Watch At The Same Time As Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its epic debut with exceptional reviews and popularity. The series will release weekly episodes, continuing the journey of Frieren and her party. After Fern became a First Class Mage, the party continued to travel towards the North in order to reach Aureole, where the souls of the dead rest. However, Season 2 is only listed for 10 episodes, and there haven’t been any updates on the second part yet.

Furthermore, waiting for weekly episodes in the middle of the season can be quite daunting, especially when a series is as good as Frieren. Luckily, there are several incredible anime series that fans can watch in the meantime. Some of them even echo the spirit of Frieren by going on meaningful journeys and forming new bonds along the way.

10) Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

This reboot of the original 2008 anime breathes life into the underrated novel written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Juu Ayakura. Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, visits the village of Pasloe, where, according to ancient folklore, one of the villagers made a promise with the wolf deity Holo. She was supposed to bless the village with bountiful harvests of wheat, but the promise has long been forgotten and has become nothing but a legend.

However, just when Kraft was done with his business in the village and prepared for his next destination, he discovered a young girl sleeping among his pelts who claimed to be the wolf from the legend. Hoping to leave the village with him, she offers him her wisdom in exchange for his help.

9) Mushishi

Unlike the vibrant animation and hype moments of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, this hidden gem has a calm and philosophical tone that explores the world through the protagonist Ginko. Mushi is the term used for the most basic form of life that just exists without any goals and cannot be described as good or evil. Unlike the demons that Frieren fights, who are purely evil without exception, Mushi sometimes cause harm to humans as a natural consequence of their existence.

However, since information on these beings is too scarce, Ginko travels all around the country to trace any sightings of such beings. He also helps people affected by Mushi while also gathering more knowledge on their forms and activities.

8) Secrets of the Silent Witch

Despite receiving incredible reviews from critics and fans alike, this underrated anime of 2025 didn’t even announce a Season 2. The story is set in the fictitious kingdom of Ridill, where Count Kerbeck’s territory has battled against powerful dragons for generations. Monica Everett is the only person in the world who can use magic without enchanting spells. Although she finds comfort in living a secluded life, as a high-ranking mage, she can’t deny the request of her fellow Sage.

The Sage asks her to protect the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill, whose life is in grave danger. In order to covertly protect the prince and avoid grabbing people’s attention, she has to combat her social anxiety and go undercover as a student at Serendia Academy.

7) Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise is one of the darkest Shonen Jump series, which follows the main characters’ journey to a mysterious island as they try to find a legendary item. The anime is currently streaming its second season, which has even better visuals than the acclaimed Season 1. This action-packed fantasy follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless Ninja from the village of Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row, he gets one chance to gain his freedom, but the condition might be impossible to achieve.

However, when he remembers his wife waiting for him to return, he accepts the chance to be set free. The task entrusted to him is almost impossible, as he is supposed to find the mythical Elixir of Life on the mysterious island from which no one comes back alive. Not only that, but Gabimaru must compete with his fellow convicts, who are also looking for the same legendary elixir.

6) Natsume’s Book of Friends

Set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, dusty roads at sunset, this tranquil supernatural anime isn’t just soothing to the eyes, but also a comfort series for many. The story reflects the themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds. Despite being a fantasy centring on Yokai, the story doesn’t focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these creatures and their stories about loss, gratitude, and letting go that tug at your heart, but leave it softer rather than heavy.

After the death of his parents, Takashi Natsume kept moving from one foster home to another, but was never truly welcomed anywhere. He arrives at the countryside to live with the Fujiwara couple and encounters a powerful spirit named Madara, who tells him all about the power of the Book of Friends that belonged to his grandmother. Although Natsume never met his grandmother, he learns more and more about her through his encounters with the spirits she came across.

5) Delicious in Dungeon

Ryoko Kui’s award-winning manga, Delicious in Dungeon, stands out for portraying dungeon ecology and gourmet cooking while focusing on survival by eating monsters, not just fighting them. Despite having somewhat different themes, this anime is often compared with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for having the same spirit. Whether it’s the worldbuilding, animation, or memorable characters, there’s absolutely nothing about the series that fans find unsatisfactory or boring.

The story follows the delectable journey of Laios Touden and his party as they journey across the dungeon to rescue his sister Falin, who risked her life to teleport everyone out of a life-threatening situation. However, since they are running low on funds to provide them with sufficient food and equipment, they decide to make do with any monster that comes their way.

4) Violet Evergarden

This original anime by Kyoto Animation is not only praised for its breathtaking visuals but also for its heartbreaking story. Violet, a young woman used as a child soldier during the war, is completely detached from any emotions. She spent her entire childhood in the war zone, never once learning about how to mingle with ordinary people. However, her life is turned upside down when she recovers from her injuries and learns that she has lost touch with her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, since the war is over.

Since Gilbert was the only person she could rely on, Violet’s only purpose in life was to follow his orders. Struggling to adjust to an ordinary life, she finds her calling when she expresses her wish to learn about human emotions by working as an Auto Memory Doll, who captures their clients’ feelings through letters.

3) Yona of The Dawn

In December last year, the anime confirmed a sequel after making fans wait for a decade as the manga reached its conclusion. This romantic story is set in a historical, fantasy world centered around Princess Yona and her bodyguard Hak, who escape the castle after King Il’s assassination. Struggling to come to terms with her father’s death at the hands of her childhood love, Soo-Won.

However, it doesn’t take long for her to pick herself from the ground up and set out on a path to make her kingdom a better place without having the privilege of the throne. Along with Hak, the legendary four Dragon Warriors, and a genius boy, Yoon, Yona travels all across the kingdom to rid the land of corruption and tyranny during her father’s reign.

2) To Your Eternity

This acclaimed series is one of the most tragic anime of all time, highlighting the theme of immortality that comes with a steep price of loneliness and suffering. The story begins with an orb being placed on Earth to observe the world, which could take on the form of objects, animals, humans, and anything it encounters. In the beginning, Fushi spends centuries as a rock before transforming into a wolf. He meets a lonely boy who is raised by wolves and hopes to leave the frozen land, but never achieves his dream.

After the boy’s death, Fushi takes on his form and embarks on a long journey to learn more about the world. He encounters several people along the way and witnesses their lives, struggles, and even their deaths. Each encounter leaves a deep impact on him as he learns about human emotions.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The reboot to the original anime remains faithful to the manga and wraps up the story in 64 episodes, with each episode progressing the story at a steady pace. Before Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its debut, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList for years. The story is deeply compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the complex story with humor and character development.

As children, brothers Edward and Alphonse committed the biggest taboo in the world of alchemy when they decided to bring their mother back to life. Although there’s no way to bring someone back from the dead, even the price of a failed human transmutation is steep since Edward lost a leg, while Alphonse lost his entire body. The brothers embark on a journey to make things right by finding the legendary philosopher’s stone, but the truth turns out to be too grave for them to handle.

