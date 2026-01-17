Frieren Season 2 Confirms Episode Count (And It Will Disappoint Fans)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has finally made its highly anticipated return with new episodes as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, but has also unfortunately confirmed that Season 2 is not going to be sticking around for that many episodes. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is starting off 2026 as the biggest returning franchise of the year overall, and it’s not hard to see why after seeing such a successful run that the first season had. But while fans got to see that first season across two years, the second season is only going to last a few months.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 revealed its Blu-ray and DVD release schedule for Japan on the anime’s official website, and with it has confirmed that the new season is going to be ten episodes long across three different volumes. This ten episode run is much shorter than the first season, and is much shorter than a traditional seasonal cour of episodes. That means fans are going to need to lock in and really absorb these few episodes we’re getting over the next few months.

What Does This Mean for Frieren Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As for what this shorter episode count means for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, it’s likely due to the nature of the original manga release from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. The original series is currently in the midst of a hiatus due to the health of both creators, and has gone on multiple hiatuses of this kind over the last few years. It’s likely that the team at studio Madhouse was very selective in what they chose to adapt for this second season as well to avoid running into trouble and needing to wait through cede hiatuses.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is likely already in the midst of a tightrope act in terms of what it chose to adapt from the manga, and might even be including some new materials for the anime’s version of events. This series isn’t too stuck in these canonical kind of details, and instead is an adventure through a fantasy world. So the anime does have more freedom to selectively choose what to adapt so that it’s not stuck waiting for the next phase of the story. This could end up being a great move for it regardless of having much fewer episodes overall.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and you can stream it exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan in Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The new season will also be getting an English dubbed release at a later date, but has yet to reveal when fans will be able to check that out. The new season features a returning staff and voice cast from its first season too.

There was a bit of a shake up with the staff heading into the new season, however, as Keiichiro Saito did not return as director for Season 2. But Saito did explain why the new season was instead directed by Tomoya Kitagawa, “When we worked together on the first season, I felt that Kitagawa-san had solid ideas and techniques. Even during the first season, I was unable to keep up with the things that I should have been looking after, so I asked Kitagawa-san to help me out. I couldn’t think of anyone else to ask, so I asked Kitagawa-san.”

