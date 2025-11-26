Summer 2025’s Most Underrated Series Earns Prestigious Acclaim, Yet Faces One Big Problem

Summer 2025 was another exciting anime season of the year with famous sequels such as Dandadan Season 2, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and many more. Aside from the return of several anime series, the season also debuted several highly anticipated shows such as The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, Gachiakuta, and The Summer Hikaru Died. While several series were in the spotlight during the season, many incredible anime went under the radar and failed to attract a large audience despite having gorgeous animation and a promising story. The fantasy series Secrets of the Silent Witch is one such anime that didn’t get the attention it deserved, despite all the incredible reviews and praises from the critics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime released a 13-episode season and ended its broadcast in October this year. However, although it’s been several weeks since the first season’s conclusion, the anime has yet to confirm a second season, and there’s no guarantee that we will ever get one in the first place. @MangaMoguraRE on X confirmed that the light novel written by Matsuri Isora and illustrated by Nanna Fujimi has ranked first place in the Konorano Ranking 2026 in the Tankobon Category. It’s a highly prestigious ranking for Japanese light novels, and Secrets of the Silent Witch getting first place is all the proof fans need that the story is incredible enough to live up to the praises.

What Is the Plot of Secrets of the Silent Witch?

Image courtesy of Studio GOKUMI

The story is set in the fictitious kingdom of Ridill, where Count Kerbeck’s territory has battled against dragons for generations. Magic, an ability said to create miracles, is the only way to combat the threat of such dragons. However, among the many powerful dragons that have shown up over the centuries, the appearance of a black dragon has only been recorded two times, and each time multiple towns were wiped out. The story begins with the appearance of one such dragon, instilling fear in people who are awaiting their impending doom.

However, no one expected one lone girl to put an end to the dragon’s terror effortlessly. Monica Everett is the only mage in the world who can use magic without enchanting spells, yet her formidable power is unparalleled. She is one of the Seven Sages, a title given to the greatest mages in the entire kingdom. As the only person in history to have mastered the art of silent magic, she is known far and wide as the Silent Witch.

Although she finds comfort in living a secluded life, she is forced into action when a fellow Sage tasks her to protect the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill, whose life is in grave danger. However, in order to covertly protect the prince, she has to go undercover as a student at Serendia Academy despite her social anxiety, as she is torn between her personal struggles and her duties.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





