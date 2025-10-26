10 Saddest Deaths in Demon Slayer

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga.

The journey of the Demon Slayer Corps is one paved with sacrifice and deep loss. Amidst the terrifying battles and the relentless pursuit of stopping the demons, many brave souls have fallen, leaving behind a legacy of heroism and sorrow. The sadness of these losses is usually made even worse by the weight of the circumstances, the unfinished dreams left behind, and the impact these characters had on their loved ones. The sheer brutality of the conflicts of fighting man-eating demons ensures that even those with the brightest futures or the kindest hearts are not spared from a tragic end.

These deaths serve as powerful reminders of the steep price of peace, making even the biggest victories some of the most tragic as well.

10) Yuichiro Tokito

Muichiro’s older twin brother, Yuichiro, was fiercely protective of his twin, especially after the two were orphaned at 10 years old. Yuichiro is initially dismissive of the idea of joining the Demon Slayer Corps when the opportunity presented itself, believing it to be a pointless endeavor. But when a demon attacked the twins in the middle of the night, Yuichiro sacrificed himself by taking the fatal blow meant for his younger brother.

His death and the ferocious attack were the devastating events that triggered Muichiro’s amnesia, but unlocked the inner strength befitting of a descendant of the swordsman who originated Sun Breathing. Yuichiro’s final act of selfless love, while the opposite of his stance on standing up against demons, was a cruel and tragic twist that shaped Muichiro’s destiny and eventual greatness.

9) Kanae Kocho

As the former Flower Hashira and Shinobu’s older sister, Kanae Kocho was a beacon of kindness and hope, harboring a dream that humans and demons could coexist peacefully. Her life was tragically cut short by the Upper Rank Two, Doma, which changed the entire trajectory of Shinobu’s life as well as her personality.

Her death deeply scarred Shinobu, fueling her vengeful desire to slay the demon responsible. Kanae’s gentle nature made her death all the more heartbreaking, as the already dark world filled with destruction lost a soul dedicated to compassion, replaced by her sister’s burning quest for retribution.

8) Shinazugawa Family

Sanemi and Genya’s younger siblings were massacred in front of Genya’s eyes (and in his arms) when their mother turned into a demon. Sanemi was forced to kill their mother to save Genya—a horrific act that caused the brothers’ tragic split and Sanemi’s lifelong bitterness.

This gruesome slaughter marked the beginning of a cycle of suffering for the brothers. It was a trauma that fractured their relationship and set them on separate, painful paths, with the eldest brother carrying an unimaginable burden of guilt and sacrifice.

7) Gramps

Jigoro Kuwajima, the former Thunder Hashira dubbed “Gramps” by Zenitsu, poured his heart into training Zenitsu and Kaigaku, giving both boys a stable home and patient guidance. His deep disappointment and shame when Kaigaku betrayed the Demon Slayer Corps to become a demon himself led Gramps to take his own life.

This loss was devastating for Zenitsu, who saw his master’s suicide as the ultimate consequence of his former comrade’s descent into darkness. Gramps’ honorable but heartbreaking end came with the pain of betrayal and the weight of failure.

6) Mitsuri & Iguro

Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, and Obanai, the Serpent Hashira, had a tender bond that Obanai never found the courage to confess until the very end of their short lives. After sustaining mortal wounds at Muzan’s hands, the two died in each other’s arms after promising to find happiness together in the next life, free from the battles of this one. Their final moments, acknowledging their love and wishing for a peaceful future, came too late.

Their shared death was a culmination of a love that tragically always came second to their duties to the Demon Slayer Corps. It was a painful, bittersweet farewell where they finally confessed their feelings, finding a sliver of peace only in their final, shared breath.

5) Shinobu Kocho

The Insect Hashira went into her final battle with Doma with a singular, premeditated goal: vengeance for her sister, Kanae. Knowing she lacked the physical strength to cut off a demon’s head, she willingly allowed Doma to consume her (after putting up a strong fight), having laced her body with a fatal dose of wisteria poison.

Her sacrifice was a deliberate, calculated act of heroism, ensuring one of the most powerful demons’ eventual defeat. Shinobu’s cold, final resolve, driven by deep-seated grief and a desire for justice, made her self-sacrifice one of the most poignant and brave ends in the series.

4) Genya

Sanemi’s younger brother was backed into a corner during the final battle with Upper Moon One, Kokushibo. Heavily injured and desperate to keep his brother and the Stone Hashira, Gyomei, alive, Genya used his specialized ability to consume parts of Kokushibo to the point where his body became more demon than man. After the ferocious battle that claimed Muichiro’s life, Genya’s body began to crumble into dust like a demon, signaling his final, permanent end.

His heartbreaking final words were a plea for reconciliation and the simple wish to be acknowledged by the older brother who had pushed him away out of a misguided sense of protection. His death devastated Sanemi, who begged any higher power not to take his brother away.

3) Muichiro

The youngest Hashira met his end fighting Upper Rank One, Kokushibo. He sustained mortal wounds, including being impaled, losing limbs, and being cut in half, yet he used his final moments to cling to the demon, buying time for his comrades to take down a terrible enemy.

Muichiro’s fate was a devastating end for a 14-year-old boy who had finally recovered his memories and purpose, with his last act being a selfless display of courage. His sheer determination to help his friends, even while on death’s door, was a powerful, tear-jerking moment.

2) Kamado Family

The massacre of Tanjiro’s entire family, except for Nezuko, who was turned into a demon, is the tragedy that sets off the entire series and Tanjiro’s quest. Tanjiro’s mother and young siblings were brutally slaughtered by Muzan in a sudden and merciless act that took away Tanjiro’s peaceful, idyllic life.

This tragedy establishes the cruel stakes of the world and fuels Tanjiro’s unwavering desire to find a cure to turn Nezuko back into a human. The image of the brutally slain family remains a constant, sorrowful reminder of the enemy’s brutality.

1) Rengoku

The Flame Hashira faced off against Upper Rank Three, Akaza, in a devastating battle during the Mugen Train arc that ended with his impalement. Despite his mortal wounds, he refused to falter and kept fighting, inspiring everyone there with his unwavering spirit and final, unforgettable words to Tanjiro—”set your heart ablaze.”

His death was a monumental loss and a truly noble sacrifice he made to protect those who could not protect themselves. His fiery enthusiasm and sheer goodness made his final moments, as he imparted wisdom and accepted his fate with a smile, an emotionally shattering turning point for Tanjiro and the audience.