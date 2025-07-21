Demon Slayer Movie Shares New Look at Shinobu’s Final Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now hitting theaters across Japan as of this past weekend, and to celebrate a new trailer has shared a new look at Shinobu Kocho’s final fight. Demon Slayer fans have been hotly anticipating the anime’s return as the Hashira Training arc set the stage for the final battles between the Hashira and Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces. With the film releasing in Japan, it was such in high demand that tickets for its first screenings had sold out in minutes. It’s no surprise as to why as Shinobu is finally getting ready for a new fight.

Though Demon Slayer fans have gotten to see a little of how Shinobu fights in the field in the TV anime’s first season, the Insect Hashira has spent the majority of the anime’s run in the time since as a supporter for Tanjiro Kamado and the others. But she’s going to be joining the fray in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, and the new trailer for the upcoming film shared some new insight into her coming fight against the Upper Rank Two, Doma.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Features Shinobu vs. Doma

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle previously teased that Shinobu would be facing off against Doma in previously released promotional materials, but there’s a bit more to their fight as revealed with the newest trailer. We hear a little of what Shinobu says heading into the new fight and it gives a huge tease for just how big of a moment this is for the Hashira, “This guy is the demon that killed my big sister.” With Shinobu also previously hinting at this death in the anime’s past, it seems like it’s all going to come to a head in the new movie.

It’s a pretty big moment for Shinobu following years worth of sitting on the sidelines, and it just so happened that her huge fight is also against one of the strongest of Muzan’s demons. We’ve only seen Doma a few brief times, and it was not only revealed that he was the one that originally turned Daki and Gyutaro into demons but he’s also much stronger than Akaza. With all of that in mind, it makes his jump into action all the more fearsome. Shinobu’s going to have a lot riding on this, so fans should hope she makes it out of all of it alive.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now screening in Japan, and has been hitting some major box office numbers with just its opening weekend alone. It won;’t be too much longer before the rest of the world gets to see it either as international releases will begin later this Summer, and a launch in the United States and Canada on September 12th. The film will feature a run time of two hours and 35 minutes, and will be releasing with both Japanese and English language audio (with premium and IMAX formats also being available).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will feature a returning staff and cast from the TV anime. Haruo Sotozaki will be directing the film, Akira Matsushima provided the character designs, and ufotable is the production studio. There are still two more films planned for this trilogy, but the release dates or windows for the follow up films have yet to be announced as of this time.