5 Years Ago, the First Demon Slayer Film Changed the Series’ Future

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film was released in Japanese theaters on October 16th, 2025, and it made history with its astounding success. Before the anime adaptation was released in 2019, the manga had over 3.5 million copies in circulation, which increased to 10 million in September, around the time of the first season’s finale. The manga continued to rise through the charts, eventually hitting the 100 million milestone about two weeks before Mugen Train‘s premiere. The series could already be considered at the peak of its popularity, but Mugen Train‘s groundbreaking success etched its name into anime history. The film surpassed the long-standing box office records of classics such as Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name and Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

After the release of the Infinity Castle film this year, both Demon Slayer films now rank as the top two among the highest-grossing Japanese films of all time. The film’s success also somewhat influenced Ufotable’s decision to make a trilogy for the Infinity Castle Arc, which turned out for the best. However, Mugen Train‘s success isn’t only thanks to the flashy animation but also the thrilling fight scenes and emotional weight. The arc was only 13 chapters long in the manga, and yet it completely changed the course of the story.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Gave Fans a New Favorite Character

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, was introduced along with the rest of the Hashira in the Rehabilitation Training Arc. At the time, no one could’ve expected that he would leave such an unparalleled impact on the story. Kyojuro only had a central role in a short arc, fought the Upper Three, and died a heroic death. However, that was enough to make him one of the fan-favorite characters. Whenever Demon Slayers fight, casualties are almost a certainty, whether it’s a fellow Corps member or a civilian. However, Kyojuro was different and much more special than any ordinary slayer. He not only managed to save all the passengers but also protected Tanjiro Kamado and his group.

Kyojuro had a strong sense of duty, and his desire to become strong was thanks to his mother’s dying wish for him to protect the weak. However, Kyojuro’s strength wasn’t what made him special; it was his fiery passion and the fact that he loved and valued the lives of everyone. He didn’t dismiss Tanjiro as weak but instead saw his true potential and didn’t allow Akaza to insult him. In his final moments, he acknowledged Nezuko as a true member of the Demon Slayer Corps despite his initial dissatisfaction about a Demon Slayer traveling with a demon.

Had Rengoku lived on, he would’ve made Tanjiro, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira his Tsugoko, but unfortunately, that future never came to pass. His death was a reminder to the young slayers that they were truly too weak to protect everyone. Rengoku’s final words gave the trio the determination to move forward. They dedicated themselves to training and strived to become stronger, especially Tanjiro, who didn’t want to let anyone down like he did with Kyojuro. Tanjiro carried the guard of Kyojuro’s sword with him as a reminder of his determination and his desire to be like the Flame Hashira.

Akaza’s Debut Revealed the Extent of the Threat Faced By the Demon Slayer Corps

Akaza, the Upper Rank Three, completely overshadowed the main antagonist of the arc, Enmu, the Lower Rank One. Akaza only had a brief role in the arc, appearing after Enmu’s defeat. After realizing that Enmu had lost, Muzan Kibutsuji sent Akaza to the scene to get rid of the Demon Slayers, especially the Hashira. Akaza was only the Upper Rank Three at the time, which meant that there were three more villains stronger than him. However, the power he displayed was unlike anything viewers had ever seen. Without a Demon Slayer Mark, Kyojuro held his own against Akaza for a brief period, but the difference in their power was painfully clear.

Akaza didn’t even use all his abilities to defeat Kyojuro, one of the strongest in the Demon Slayer Corps. Realizing he was done for, Kyojuro used the last bit of his strength to keep Akaza from removing his arm so that he would be forced to stay in the open until sunrise. Akaza barely escaped with his life, but not before Tanjiro pointed out his cowardice and his defeat, which severely wounded his ego. The film already made Akaza one of the most popular villains thanks to his charisma and strength.

However, he gained even more popularity after the Infinity Castle Arc, which unveiled his tragic past and the reason he was so obsessed with power. In a way, both Akaza and Rengoku are considered similar yet fundamentally different from one another. While Rengoku desired power to protect the weak, Akaza wanted to be strong enough to crush those weaker than him. The film had many incredible moments, but Akaza’s debut could be considered one of the best not just in this arc, but in the entire series.

