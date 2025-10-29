It’s Been a Decade Since These Anime Released a Sequel & They May Never Will

The anime industry has grown significantly over the past few years, catering to a global audience with over 100 new series each year. Naturally, many of these series end up being hits, with anime studios taking new projects to grab the attention of a wider audience. Naturally, this means that the sequels to many of the older shows keep getting pushed back until it’s too late to release a second season. One of the most frustrating feelings while watching a really captivating anime is that it ends on a cliffhanger, only for the studio to not release another season for several years or even over a decade. These series often offer unique storytelling and intriguing characters, often gaining recognition, but it takes a lot more than that for a studio to invest money in these series again.

While there have been cases like Bleach and Kimi ni Todoke, when an anime studio releases a sequel after over a decade, it’s not that common. In fact, it would be more reasonable to hope for a reboot rather than another sequel, although even that might turn out to be difficult. This list contains some of the most incredible anime across all genres, but it’s too late to wish for the anime’s continuation, leaving fans with no choice but to switch to the manga.

10) Ouran High School Host Club

image courtesy of Bones

Whenever there’s a conversation about classic Shojo series, Ouran High School Host Club is always mentioned as one of the most unforgettable romantic comedies ever. Based on Bisco Hatori’s acclaimed manga, Bones released an anime adaptation in 2006 and aired 26 episodes within the first season. It has been almost two decades since the anime debuted, but the series is just as loved as ever.

The story follows a straight-A student, Haruhi Fujioka, a student at the prestigious Ouran Academy, who stumbles across a music room while looking for a quiet place to study. However, she has no idea that the room belongs to the school’s popular Host Club, full of attractive boys who entertain the girls from the school. Startled by Tamaki Suou, the founder and president of the club, Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase, which she is unable to pay for. The club members leave her with no choice but to dress as a boy and repay her debt by helping with their work.

9) Maid-Sama

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Maid-Sama is another acclaimed Shojo series on our list, which released an anime adaptation over 15 years ago, only to never be heard from again. The manga has long reached its conclusion, and it’s more unlikely than ever to get a sequel. The anime ends on a major cliffhanger with a huge development in the main duo’s relationship as they are unaware of the future challenges. The story centers around Misaki Ayuzawa, a headstrong Student Council President at Seika High School, which used to be an all-boys school but has recently become co-ed.

A majority of the student body is still boys, and they’re too unruly for even the teachers to handle. Since Misaki does her best to keep the students in check, she absolutely can’t let them know that she works part-time at a Maid Cafe since her family is buried in debt. However, her already chaotic life takes a drastic turn when Takumi Usui, the school’s most popular boy, discovers her secret.

8) Kamisama Kiss

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Of course, if we’re talking about classic Shojo series, we absolutely can’t leave Kamisama Kiss behind. The anime debuted in 2012 and released a second season three years later, but that’s about it. The manga ended in 2016, leaving the anime to conclude the story, but it seems there’s no hope for a third season at all. This supernatural romance follows Nanami Momozono, a high school girl who’s been down on luck lately, as she is homeless, buried in debt, and has nowhere to go.

While pondering her next step, she encounters a man being harassed by a dog and helps him, not expecting that he will offer her his home in gratitude, which turns out to be a rundown shrine. She meets two shrine spirits and a fox familiar named Tomoe, who await their master, Mikage, the land god of the shrine, the same man Nanami rescued. Unfortunately, the Shrine God has abandoned his home and made Nanami his substitute, passing on his duties to her. In order to have a roof over her head, Nanami must take on her divine responsibilities and convince Tomoe to become her familiar.

7) Claymore

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

As a Madhouse production released in 2007, Claymore is still considered one of the best dark fantasy series. However, anime fans are unaware that the story made major changes from the original source while covering only one-third of it. Although the critically acclaimed manga has long ended, it doesn’t have enough popularity to warrant a sequel.

This epic story follows Clare, a being manufactured as half human and half youma, which are shapeshifting demons with a thirst for human flesh. As an ordinary boy living in a peaceful village, Raki’s life is shattered when his family is massacred by youma, and the villagers banish him after the tragedy. With nowhere left to go, he follows Clare, who is on a gruesome journey to seek vengeance on a being who murdered someone precious to her.

6) Barakamon

image courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Although the anime released a prequel, the main story, which aired in 2014, hasn’t been continued ever since. The manga only ended about two years ago, which means there’s a bunch of story that still needs to be covered. Although underrated, Barakamon is easily one of the best slice-of-life anime of all time.

This heartwarming story is about redemption and self-discovery, taking place on a quiet island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. Sent to a remote island by his father to clear his head, Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the countryside lifestyle, but he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl named Naru Kotoishi.

5) Hyouka

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Hyouka is based on a 2001 novel by Honobu Yonezawa, which was later adapted into a manga and anime in 2012. While both the novel and manga are still ongoing, there haven’t been any updates about the anime sequel. The series has a small but dedicated fanbase thanks to its unique and compelling blend of slice-of-life charm with several mysteries surrounding the characters. The story follows Hōtarō Oreki, a genius high school freshman who prefers to spend most of his time “conserving energy,” which is simply another way to call himself lazy.

He refuses to spend effort on things he can avoid, but his peaceful days are over when he is forced by his sister to join the Classic Literature Club. It doesn’t take long for him to get mixed up in all kinds of mysteries. Although initially uninterested in solving the mysterious past of the club, he folds under peer pressure thanks to Eru Chitanda’s never-ending curiosity, another member of the club.

4) Noragami

Image Courtesy of Bones

After 14 years of serialization, the Noragami manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but the anime still hasn’t been renewed for a third season since 2015. Although at this point, a reboot would be a far better option than a Season 3, not only because of the decade-long delay but also because the anime made a lot of changes from the manga. This Shonen fantasy follows Delivery God Yato, a minor deity without any worshippers, who takes on odd jobs for only five yen, hoping to amass a fortune and buy himself a shrine, but trouble never stops coming his way.

Already down on luck, he crosses paths with Hiyori Iki, a young girl who pushes him out of harm’s way but instead gets knocked down by a vehicle. In a bizarre turn of events, she discovers her soul has come loose from her body, so Yato promises to help her. And of course, he plans on charging five yen for his services.

3) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

image courtesy of Doga Kobo

Based on Izumi Tsubaki’s hilarious manga, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun released a 12-episode season in 2014, and since then, hardly any romantic comedies can be compared to it. Since the manga is ongoing, the anime has a lot of story left to adapt, but that day may never come to pass. This eccentric story follows Chiyo Sakura, a high school girl who confesses to her crush, Umetaro Nozaki, but accidentally calls herself his fan.

To her surprise, Nozaki hands her his autograph, completely baffling the girl. It takes her a while to realize that her crush happens to be a famous Shojo mangaka using a pen name, Sakiko Yumeno. The misunderstandings continue, and she eventually becomes his assistant without being able to confess properly. As the story continues, Chiyo befriends several of Umetaro’s quirky friends, turning even the most normal situations into a humorous rollercoaster.

2) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Based on Shinobu Ohtaka’s award-winning manga, this criminally underrated gem has yet to continue its main story in the third season. The anime also released a prequel later, but the main plot still has a majority of the story left to be covered. This thrilling story centers around a young Magi called Aladdin, who wanders around the world in hopes of finding his true self. Magi is a title granted only to those gifted magicians whose powers are so immense that they can shape the world.

Most Magi even hold significant influence in the world, which is why they are able to choose at least one worthy candidate to become a king. The magician then guides the candidate and even helps them conquer dangerous labyrinths called Dungeons, where lie the powers of mythical djinns. Accompanied by Ugo, a djinn Aladdin can summon using a flute, he sets out on his journey and meets Alibaba Saluja before the duo join hands to conquer a nearby Dungeon, and the two hit it off almost immediately. As the epic journey continues, more secrets about Aladdin’s lineage and his role in the world come to light.

1) Yona of the Dawn

image courtesy of STUDIO PIERROT

A fantasy setting, slow-burn romance, childhood friends to lovers trope, character development, tragic past, and found family trope, there are countless reasons to watch Yona of the Dawn, and the series won’t disappoint you at all. However, if there’s anything that’s unsatisfactory about the anime, it is that Studio Pierrot never renewed it for a second season, even now that the manga is reaching its conclusion. The series gained massive popularity over the years, as all fans wish for a sequel.

The story centers around Yona, the only princess of the Kouka Kingdom, who was chased out of the castle with her bodyguard and childhood friend Hak after the assassination of her father. Shattered by the loss of her only family and left with nowhere else to go, Yona falls apart while Hak does his best to support her in every possible way. Thanks to Hak’s help, Yona continues her journey and learns about her true destiny as she embarks on a quest to gather the four Legendary Dragon Warriors and travel all across the kingdom.

