3 Anime With Perfect Final Seasons (#1 Is Controversial)

There are many anime with single seasons that nail their endings, but it’s harder to do when you’re working across multiple outings — and these series manage to have perfect final seasons anyway. No matter what medium of storytelling you’re looking at, it’s tough to find projects that stick the landing. And the longer they go on, the more difficult it is to tie loose threads together in a satisfying and meaningful way. That’s why anime like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto Shippuden often face criticisms for their last runs, despite being iconic series overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And plenty of shows that have multiple seasons are still ongoing — from Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer to Spy x Family and The Apothecary Diaries. Therefore, they can’t lay claim perfect final seasons just yet. There are surprisingly few shows that can. So many anime with lauded endings have either one short chapter (Cowboy Bebop, Odd Taxi) or one continuous run (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood). There are just a few that went on for years, breaking from season to season, that actually impressed with their final chapters.

3) My Hero Academia

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia Season 8 brought the long-running Shonen anime to a close in December, and it delivered a surprisingly fitting ending for its young heroes. My Hero Academia‘s manga received a divided response from fans, and I’m among the readers who wasn’t fully satisfied with how things wrapped up. But I’ll admit, the series’ conclusion lands much better on-screen. I’d go so far as to say that My Hero Academia‘s final season is near-perfect, bringing its story full circle and delivering its central message in a powerful way. It has plenty of action driving its final showdown, and it leaves things on a hopeful note without ignoring the fallout of what Deku and his friends have gone through.

2) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is a masterpiece anime from start to finish, and its third and final season concludes on a high note. Season 3 leans into everything that makes the story great, perfectly balancing its thoughtful coming-of-age narrative with its supernatural elements. It masterfully adapts highlights of the manga, especially the God Dimple sequence, resulting in gripping and visually stunning action. The emotional beats land just as well, with Mob’s struggle to embrace the darker side of himself leaving an impression. It’s a final season that really does cement its anime as one of the greats.

1) Attack on Titan

Image courtesy of MAPPA

This may be controversial, but I stand by it: Attack on Titan‘s final season is pretty much perfect. (Yes, all four parts of it.) The series’ ending has stirred division among fans, but it’s the only way the anime realistically could have concluded. Its final chapters drive home its powerful — albeit bleak — message about the cycle of violence and human nature. And it gives the series and its characters an epic send-off from the beginning of Season 4. There’s tons of well-animated action, along with great callbacks to prior chapters and incredible character growth. It’s everything you could want in a finale, and it doesn’t deserve all the hate it gets.

Are there any anime you think have perfect final seasons? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!