Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Gives Its Supporting Character His Due

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is approaching the end of the current part, and after nine episodes without giving its supporting character a defining role, the series finally places Megumi Fushiguro in the spotlight in the latest episode, proving why he is the best supporting character. Megumi has been part of the main cast since the beginning, embodying the cool side character who is intelligent and perfectly supports Yuji Itadori. However, the second season of the anime somewhat tarnished his reputation after Megumi summoned Mahoraga as a last resort against a relatively small enemy, even though it ultimately resulted in one of the most fascinating battles.

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Because of this, fans later noticed several moments where Megumi had previously attempted to use Mahoraga even in easier situations, further hurting his reputation as the series’ supporting character. However, Season 3 is finally correcting Megumi’s image, as the latest episode highlights just how capable a sorcerer he truly is. After Megumi and Yuji enter the Culling Game area, they are separated, leaving Megumi to deal with his own set of challenges. This time, however, Megumi acts far more strategically, as his goal is to add rules to the Culling Game by gathering points to save his sister. Achieving this requires him to act intelligently and show a different level of resolve, and the latest episode showcases exactly that, redefining his character.

Megumi Fushiguro Redeems Himself in the Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 10, titled “Tokyo Colony No. 1, Part 4,” features Megumi Fushiguro trapped by Reggie Star and his companions. However, immediately after Yuji Itadori adds a rule to the Culling Game following his battle with Hiromi Higuruma, Megumi rushes to accumulate even more points. He also demonstrates just how determined he is to gain those points, as he does not hesitate to kill his opponent when the opportunity arises. This moment highlights how different he is from Yuji. While Yuji is ready to be punished for the mass murder that Ryomen Sukuna committed after overtaking his body, Megumi shows no regret about killing his opponent.

The episode then further gives Megumi more action as he takes on multiple opponents, perfectly employing his shikigami techniques until Fumihiko Takaba joins the battle, leaving Megumi alone to face Reggie. The two engage in a heated fight, with Reggie gradually beginning to overwhelm him. However, when pushed into a corner, Megumi finds a closed, compact space and uses it to unleash his domain, trapping Reggie inside and forcing his opponent to acknowledge the caliber of sorcerer Megumi truly is. This Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode proves that, despite fans often teasing him whenever they get the chance, Megumi is an incredible sorcerer, far stronger than many characters, which further proves why he stands as the series’s best supporting character with his own unique antics.

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