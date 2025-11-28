3 Great Anime Ending Soon

Each year, the anime industry introduces fans to more than a hundred shows, but not many leave long-lasting impressions. Some series just hit different, and they become even more special over the years as fans follow the story throughout all this time. It’s never easy to bid farewell to one of your favorite shows, especially when you’ve followed the journey for several years. The thrill of new seasons, escalating story arcs, and the anticipation that comes with new releases isn’t easy to replace.

However, all good things must end one day, and that’s especially true for anime series that adapt famous manga series. Bidding farewell to a favorite series is often more bittersweet than exhilarating, leaving fans with a sense of loss as the story reaches its inevitable end. Here’s a list of three remarkable anime series whose finales are fast approaching, each with its own legacy and loyal fanbase.

3) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Winner of the 64th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shounen category in 2019, the Dr. Stone manga reached its conclusion in 2023. As the usual WSJ standard, the anime was released two years after the manga’s debut, and plans to adapt the final stretch in three parts. Science Future Part 3 will wrap up this incredible story in 2026, although the exact release date has yet to be announced.

As the story reaches its finale, Senku and the Kingdom of Science will clear all obstacles standing in their way to rebuild modern civilization. After several years of hard work and perseverance, the Kingdom of Science has come closer than ever to achieving its goals, and now all that remains is to eliminate any possibility of future petrification.

2) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Despite being part of the Shonen Big Three, Bleach’s anime adaptation for the final arc was delayed for ten years after the original series ended in 2022. Even after the manga ended in 2016, there was no news about the anime sequel, sparking rumors about the series’ cancellation, but 2022 was a pleasant surprise for fans as the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc confirmed its anime in four parts.

Now that three parts have already been released, the final Part 4 will be out in 2026, concluding the brutal war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies. Unlike the controversial manga ending, the anime attempts to resolve the unanswered questions and the rushed conclusion, which only happened due to Tite Kubo’s poor health during the hectic weekly manga schedule.

1) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

While the manga reached its conclusion last year, My Hero Academia is currently airing its final season of the anime. The anime series will reach its conclusion on December 13th, 2025, as only three episodes are left to air. The main battle against the villains is over, and now all that’s left is to feature the aftermath of the biggest war Japan has ever seen.

Thanks to the incredible adaptation by Studio Bones, the anime has received countless praises for its visually striking animation and hyped scenes. The end of the nine-year-long journey will be over in less than a month, as there’s still no confirmation about the original series’ future.

