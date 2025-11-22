Bleach Star Reveals The Game-Changing Decision That Made All the Difference

After around ten years since the manga’s conclusion, Bleach‘s anime will wrap up the story next year. The fourth and final part of the Thousand-Year Blood War is expected to be the most exciting stretch of episodes in the series’ history. While the release date has yet to be announced, the anticipation for the anime is greater than ever, especially considering how Tite Kubo, the manga creator, has confirmed that it will have a lot more original content than the previous parts. In order to build more hype regarding the anime finale, Bleach just created an official YouTube channel to promote the conclusion. Furthermore, the official X handle of the anime confirms that there will be more content in the future, leading to many speculations about the statement.

It could mean that the anime plans to keep uploading new clips on the YouTube channel even after the finale, or it might be hinting toward the possibility of future anime projects even after the main story’s ending. As fans await further announcements on the series, Masakazu Morita, the voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki, shared how Tite Kubo’s involvement in the anime was a game-changing decision by the studio.

Bleach Creator’s Involvement in the Anime Made the Final Arc Even More Special

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

In an interview with J Magazine, Morita stated, “Regarding the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, I had the opportunity to speak directly with Kubo-sensei, and he taught me a lot of things, which was really helpful as there were many things that even we cast members didn’t know. Kubo-sensei has really laid out a lot of hints for Bleach, and there are many things that we don’t know until much later.”

He continued, “There are things that I couldn’t understand from the original work, but by having Kubo-sensei tell me directly, the resolution of the story as a whole increases. There are times when I think, ‘You should have told me a little earlier!’”

Morita also explained how the creator deviated from the manga, “The original Bleach is complete, but I feel that Kubo-sensei is interpreting parts that weren’t depicted in the original and depicting them in the anime.”

Tite Kubo has been closely working with Pierrot for years to ensure the anime’s quality. During the original anime’s run, his involvement was minimal in the initial arcs, but Kubo began working more from the Arrancar arc onwards, providing suggestions and ideas for the anime-original content. He has been supervising the storyboarding and even creating original character designs since the anime returned after a decade to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc.

His role in the TYBW Arc is even more crucial considering how the anime not only has several original contents but it’s also expected to have a slightly improved version of the controversial manga ending. Bleach is expected to make even more changes as the story is already in its final phase, which can’t happen without Kubo working closely with the studio.

