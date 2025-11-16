Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Is Ending Next Year: Watch The New Trailer

Crunchyroll’s biggest anime series is about to end next year, and a new trailer is showing off the first real look at the anime’s grand finale. Crunchyroll has grown bigger than ever thanks to the spark of popularity of anime in the last few years especially, but the streaming service has been making big strides to get to this point long before. One of its first major efforts to be a more notable streaming service was the exclusive licensing of major anticipated shows, and there’s one Shonen Jump title in particular that was really put into the spotlight thanks to Crunchyroll’s help.

Dr. Stone was one of the first major exclusive licenses that Crunchyroll was helping to promote and bring to life on a whole new level, and it’s now going to be coming to an end with its final cour of episodes premiering next year. Hitting eight years after the anime first began, Dr. Stone Science Future has dropped a new trailer for its final episodes to help get fans ready for its grand finale. You can check it out in action below.

Dr. Stone Science Future originally kicked off its run earlier this year, and aired for two cours of episodes. Now the anime is getting ready to return for the third and final cour of episodes for the series’ final season, and that means fans are truly going to see it all come to an end. Senku Ishigami and the Kingdom of Science have been making their way around the world to try and get all of the necessary materials in place to revive civilization, but came across some unexpected roadblocks and a rival scientist in the midst of it all. But this final wave of episodes is going to take it all in a different direction.

Senku and the others are determined to make their way to space to find the source of the mysterious voice that has been ringing throughout since the beginning of the series, and it’s going to unlock a whole new wave of mysteries that will help to bring it all to an end. Unfortunately as of the release of this newest trailer, however, Dr. Stone Science Future has yet to confirm a release date or even a window for its final slate of episodes. It’s only been confirmed to drop sometime next year.

How Is Dr. Stone Going to End?

Dr. Stone is not like many of the other franchises to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. When Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi brought the manga run to an end back in 2022, it offered a much different kind of conclusion than fans might have been expecting to see. Because while Senku and the others dealt with their share of foes over the course of its development, there was really no end goal to the franchise’s story overall as Senku just wanted to free people within its stone world.

It’s an ending that could end up being divisive among fans as the series won’t have a traditional kind of closure that fans could be hoping for. It’s still one of the best endings that Shonen Jump has had in the 2020s so far, but fans’ emotional catharsis of that ending is going to vary by person. We’ll just see if the anime can pull it off next year.

