24 Years Later, Gintama Creator’s Debut Manga Gets Anime Adaptation

2026 is turning out to be an exciting year for Gintama fans as the franchise keeps returning with one surprise after another. Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Gintama is one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises of all time, as fans are always anticipating new anime projects even years after its release. Twenty years since its debut, the anime was finally added to Netflix this January. Furthermore, a special remake film adapting one of its most beloved arcs, Yoshiwara in Flames, was released in theaters in February this year and became a massive hit. The story is famous for blending its spectacular plot with nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters.

As a parody, it’s also known for being a love letter to shonen, paying homage to several classic shows, which is why it’s incredibly rewarding for veteran fans. Sorachi’s debut one-shot, titled Dandelion, was published in 2002 and added to the first volume of Gintama after the series’ debut in 2003. Twenty-four years after Dandelion‘s debut, Netflix picked up the manga for an anime adaptation with seven episodes, with plenty of original content. The anime is scheduled to be released in April this year, although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Dandelion Will Unveil New Information During AnimeJapan 2026

Image Courtesy of Netflix

On February 26th, a new Twitter handle teased a major announcement using Sorachi’s mangaka avatar in an image. The post immediately gathered attention from Gintama fans fulillfing its purpose of building more hype around the announcement. The announcement was made on February 27th, and so far, the anime has only revealed a key visual, and we can expect a trailer during Anime Japan, as the official X handle confirms it will take the stage during the convention.

It’s one of the world’s largest anime and manga conventions, often bringing together major production studios and exhibitors for upcoming announcements. This year, over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, and many more, will be participating. The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, with Public Days scheduled for March 28–29, 2026, and Business Days on March 30–31, 2026.

What Is Dandelion About?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The story focuses on Angels associated with the Send-Off Department of the Japanese Angel Federation. Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane are tasked with tracking down Earthbound spirits that are souls unable to move on and find peace. The Angels guide those spirits to pass on, but these tasks are often more challenging than they bargain for. Instead of following the usual decorum, Tanba and Kurogane decide to take time with each spirit instead of rushing them. The duo is always eager to help them resolve the regret that’s holding them back from moving on.

Gintama Creator Opens Up About The Anime Adaptation

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Along with the announcement, the official X handle also shared a message from the cast and crew, including Sorachi. The translation per Oricon reads, “I usually avoid rereading my debut work because it is embarrassing. Yet somehow Netflix decided to dig it up, adapt it into an anime, and expand on it in various ways. It seems the word delicacy does not exist at Netflix. But since this opportunity has come along, maybe I will take the chance to visit those characters again for the first time in twenty years.”

Sorachi humrously opens up about his oldest work ever to get an anime adaptation after more than two decades. However, while he jokingly criticizes Netflix, he is also looking forward to being reintroduced to the characters after all these years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!