3 New Summer Anime Airing on Crunchyroll Right Now That Are Absolutely Worth Watching

Summer 2026 is coming in hot, and the anime industry is following suit with a wave of exciting new series. As the world’s leading anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll is naturally home to the majority of the new anime currently airing. This season has truly been all about anime, with both brand-new debuts and returning favorites.

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In the first two weeks alone, dozens of new anime have premiered, and Crunchyroll is streaming most of them. With so many series currently airing, it can be difficult to decide which ones are truly worth watching. However, three anime have already stood out this season and are absolutely worth watching on Crunchyroll.

3) Tomb Raider King

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Solo Leveling has emerged as one of Crunchyroll’s biggest modern anime, and while the streaming platform may not have another series of the same caliber, it does have a worthy replacement. Tomb Raider King, which is currently airing, is proving to be the perfect successor. It delivers many of the same elements that made Solo Leveling so popular while also introducing one key detail that arguably makes its narrative even stronger.

That comes through its main character, Jooheon Suh, who is revealed to be in his late 30s and is thrown into the fight of his life before being given a second chance by traveling back to a time before the world descended into chaos. Rather than simply using that opportunity to become stronger, Jooheon also sets out to take revenge on those who wronged him, making his journey feel far more personal. For Solo Leveling fans, Tomb Raider King is absolutely worth watching on Crunchyroll this season.

2) Black Torch

Courtesy of Viz Media

Every new anime season is expected to have at least one series that perfectly fits the classic shonen mold, and Black Torch fulfills that role for Summer 2026 while blending modern and traditional shonen elements. Its main character, Jiro Azuma, is a rowdy teenager with exceptional physical abilities who is descended from a ninja clan and possesses the rare ability to communicate with animals. As an animal lover, Jiro saves a cat that is later revealed to be Rago, a legendary mononoke, a monster that preys on humans.

A twist eventually leads to Rago transferring his powers to Jiro, turning him into a powerful new being that attracts the attention of both other mononoke and the Bureau that hunts them. Essentially, Black Torch captures the same dark, modern shonen atmosphere as Jujutsu Kaisen, but with a Sukuna-like figure who isn’t evil. As this season’s standout shonen anime, it is the perfect series for fans to watch every Saturday.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has emerged as the must-watch anime of Summer 2026, and with its special two-episode premiere, it is already shaping up to be one of the best anime of the year thanks to its dark and compelling opening. Set in the 13th century during the height of the Mongol Empire, the series follows a girl named Sitara, who is sold into slavery after her mother’s death. Fortunately, she is taken in by a noble family, where she begins to learn and grow.

However, after several years, a series of tragedies unfolds as everyone close to Sitara dies one after another due to the Mongols’ actions. As a result, Sitara vows to take revenge on the Mongol Empire by using the knowledge she has gained from within it. What elevates the anime even further is Science SARU’s presentation, featuring outstanding animation choices and a level of detail rarely seen in any anime this year. As a result, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is not only one of the must-watch anime on Crunchyroll this Summer 2026 but also one of the standout anime of recent years that no one should miss.

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