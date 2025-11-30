5 Iconic ’90s Anime That Had Millennials in a Chokehold (#1 Still Does)

The ’90s were a great time for anime, and while the decade introduced several series that went on to become classics, these five had Millennials in a chokehold. Anime has gained a ton of traction over the last few decades, but it didn’t always have such a mass appeal outside of Japan. Back then, the worldwide box office success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle would be unfathomable. However, there were a handful of anime that became global hits, many of them attracting Millennial audiences during their formative years.

Many of those viewers went on to pick up anime’s Big Three in the early 2000s, and some still harbor a passion for the medium, contributing to the popularity of titles like Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Older generations of anime fans might not exist without several beloved ’90s series blowing up. From an action-packed tale about alien warriors to one boy’s quest to become “the very best,” these cemented their love of the medium forever.

5) Dragon Ball Z

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z debuted in Japan in 1989, but its U.S. premiere took place in the 1990s — in 1996, to be exact — and the majority of its nine-season run occurred over the decade. With that in mind, it’s no surprise it became a Millennial favorite. Older Millennials grew up with Dragon Ball, so they were invested in Goku’s story already. Meanwhile, ’90s kids fell right into the continuation of it, fueled by the intense action sequences and compelling character arcs. Its long run gave it plenty of time to leave an impression, and apparently, it was a strong one. The Dragon Ball franchise remains popular in the present, picking up new generations of fans and catering to nostalgic ones.

4) Digimon Adventure

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Digimon Adventure made its debut in 1999, and it didn’t take long for the anime to become a hit. Its name and focus on monsters who could fight and evolve made comparisons to Pokémon inevitable — but, if anything, they brought more attention to the series, helping it gain traction. And Digimon had a lot going for it that Pokémon didn’t. Its storylines often had higher stakes, since they focused on defeating villains rather than winning battles in pursuit of personal goals. Additionally, the Digimon being able to talk made the relationships between Digimon Adventure‘s characters that much more compelling. It’s no wonder the franchise has continued into the present, even if its early seasons remain its best.

3) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho didn’t debut in the U.S. until 2002, but it aired in Japan from 1992 to 1995, firmly categorizing it as a ’90s anime. And it fits in with the other titles from the time period, as it featured a similar animation style and many tropes common to ’90s anime. The series kicked off with a shock in the form of its main character’s death, and it immediately used a balance of humor and emotion to make viewers care. It’s no wonder that it became such a hit among Millennial fans — and had Netflix’s live-action adaptation blown up more, it might have even seen a resurgence.

2) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon ran from 1992 to 1997 in Japan, and it became available in the U.S. in 1995 — and it developed a passionate global fan base that only grew over time. Millennials, especially young girls, fell into the adaptation of Naoko Takeuchi’s manga with ease. To be fair, there was a lot to love, from its kickass heroines to its relatable school storylines and compelling romance. It became one of the most influential magical girl anime, and its popularity throughout the ’90s and early 2000s led to the genre becoming much bigger. The series is still a nostalgic watch for those who grew up with it, and thanks to streaming, new generations are enjoying it too.

1) Pokémon

Pokémon became a pop culture phenomenon in the ’90s and early 2000s, with the anime, trading card game, and video games all blowing up at pretty much the same time. Many of the Millennials growing up during that period were obsessed with the TV series. Everything from Ash’s quest to become the best trainer to Team Rocket’s hilarious attempts to steal Pikachu made it an entertaining ride. Although the stakes were rarely Earth-shattering, Pokémon still managed to make viewers feel for its characters. And when things did get serious, fans were seated. The thrill of seeing Pokémon: The First Movie in theaters was a formative experience for Millennial fans. The excitement surrounding the franchise remains strong today, with many Millennials sharing their passion for Pokémon with their own kids.

