10 Best New Anime of 2025 Ranked

2025 was another exciting year for anime fans with the return of some of the biggest hit series, such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, and many more. Apart from famous sequels, fans were also introduced to some of the most exciting debuts. While a lot of them didn’t get the attention they deserved, series such as Sakamoto Days and Gachiakuta, which already had massive fan followings, became some of the biggest hits of the year. As the year draws near its end, all the anime series have made their debut as viewers await another thrilling year. The 2026 anime lineup already looks amazing, with Winter being probably its biggest season.

While sequels such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 have grabbed most of the attention, fans are also expecting debuts such as Witch Hat Atelier and Marriagetoxin next year. With around two weeks left for the year to conclude, it’s the perfect time to have a look at which anime debuts were among the best.

10) Sakamoto Days

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

While the anime adaptation of this hit Weekly Shonen Jump series gathered mixed reactions from fans, the series was more or less a success, even though Season 2 still awaits official confirmation. This action comedy follows Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time before he fell in love and quit the underworld after marrying. Cut to five years later, he has gotten out of shape and is living a peaceful life with his wife and daughter while running a small convenience store. However, things take a turn for the worse when his past comes back to haunt him, putting not only his life but also his family’s lives in danger.

9) Medalist

Image Courtesy of ENGI

This heartwarming sports anime, based on Tsurumaikada’s award-winning manga, will return with Season 2 in January 2026. Tsukasa Akeuraji always dreamed of becoming a famous solo figure skater, but now he’s barely scraping by after starting his career a tad too late. Unable to accomplish the dreams he had as an athlete, he takes on an assistant coach job to make ends meet. However, he is baffled by the talent of Inori Yuitsuka, a fifth-grade skater with a timid personality. Realizing her potential, he dedicates himself to training her the best he can, all the while trying to help her gain confidence. The duo’s goal is to one day reach the Olympics and become a medalist.

8) May I Ask For One Final Thing?

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

One of the best romance fantasies of recent years, the anime follows a high-ranking noblewoman named Scarlet el Vandimion, who is humiliated by the second prince of the kingdom, Kyle von Pallistan, as he breaks his engagement with her in front of dozens of nobles. To make matters worse, he accuses her of bullying his lover without getting the facts checked. Unable to hold back her anger when she is accused of doing something she didn’t do, she single-handedly beats up dozens of nobles in the ballroom before they remember her true powers. She begins her journey of revenge against the nobles, but just can’t seem to get rid of the crown prince, Julius von Pallistan, who has always enjoyed teasing her with his devious personality.

7) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

One of the best sci-fi anime of recent years, this hidden gem is an original anime set in the year 2157, long after humanity abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Although civilization has been lost, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, still functions to this day thanks to the hardworking robots. The hotel that was once famous for its hospitality hasn’t seen a new customer in decades, as the robotic workers wear themselves down without having anyone to repair or maintain them. Despite the situation, Yachiyo, the acting manager, still remains hopeful that the hotel’s doors will welcome new customers soon.

6) The Summer Hikaru Died

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

Based on Mokumokuren’s award-winning manga, this horror anime is set in a small and peaceful village where Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Hikaru Indou have been practically inseparable since childhood. However, things take a major turn when Hikaru returns after disappearing for a week in the woods. Although he acts like nothing had happened, Yoshiki can tell that the person standing before him is not Hikaru but someone else entirely. Yoshiki’s world is shattered when he learns that his best friend died during the time he disappeared, and a strange creature is impersonating him. While Yoshiki deals with the emotional turmoil, several strange occurrences start happening around them since Hikaru’s death, bringing unsettling chaos to the once peaceful village.

5) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Image courtesy of Cloverworks

One of the most famous romance anime in recent times, this heartwarming anime centers around the students of the prestigious all-girls Kikyo Private Academy and Chidori Public High School, who can’t see eye to eye with one another. The story follows Rintaro Tsumugi, a student at the infamous Chidori High, who often gets misunderstood due to his intimidating face. However, he finally begins to break out of his shell after a fateful encounter with Kaoruko Waguri, a regular customer at his parents’ cake shop. Despite being a student at Kikyo, she doesn’t hold any prejudice against Rintaro and is able to see him for who he is. Unfortunately, the duo has to navigate several obstacles getting in the way of their budding romance since they both go to rival schools.

4) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, this official spin-off series will return with a second season in Winter 2026. The story takes place five years before the main events of the original series, as crimes become more rampant in the superhuman society. Although heroes continue to work day and night to keep the citizens safe, there are always alleys and hidden corners in cities where danger is lurking. This is why vigilantes exist to keep those villains in check, even if they don’t have the license to use their Quirk. Kouichi Haimawari, a college student with an ordinary Quirk that wasn’t good enough for him to become a hero, finds his calling when he meets Kazuko Haneyama, a vigilante, as he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous crime syndicate.

3) Secrets of the Silent Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Gokumi

Secrets of the Silent Witch is one of the most underrated anime of the year that didn’t even announce a Season 2 despite the impressive reviews. The story is set in the fictitious kingdom of Ridill, where Count Kerbeck’s territory has battled against dragons for generations. Monica Everett, a high-ranking mage, is the only person in the world who can use magic without enchanting spells. Although she finds comfort in living a secluded life, she is forced into action when a fellow Sage tasks her with protecting the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill, whose life is in grave danger. In order to covertly protect the prince, she has to combat her social anxiety and go undercover as a student at Serendia Academy.

2) Gachiakuta

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

As a thrilling action anime, Gachiakuta has received countless praises for its worldbuilding and impressive characters. The story is set in a world where the wealthy thoughtlessly throw objects away, but their waste is valuable to Rudo, who barely makes ends meet in the slums. However, after being falsely accused of the crime of killing Regto, he is thrown into the Pit, where no one ever comes back from. Thinking it’s his end, Rudo is baffled to wake up in a trash-filled area with toxic air and dangerous monsters. After being saved by one of the Cleaners named Enjin, Rudo gets back on his feet, hoping to escape the place and catch his father’s murderer.

1) Witch Watch

Image courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

Based on Kenta Shinohara’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga of the same name, the story follows Morihito Otogi, a young boy who is secretly an ogre. After several years, he reunites with his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, a clumsy yet powerful witch who stayed in the Witches’ Holy Land to train. To Morihito’s dismay, their parents have made arrangements for the two of them to live together since Nico’s life is in grave danger and he’s the only one who can protect her. Although reluctant to share a roof with her, he reluctantly accepts the suggestion after realizing the gravity of the situation. However, each day becomes more chaotic as they meet more kids with unique traits who somehow end up sharing the same roof as them.

