5 Hidden Gem Anime You Can Only Watch on Netflix

Netflix is one of the biggest platforms when it comes to exclusive anime releases, and there are five in particular that might have gone under fans’ radars so far. Over the last few years especially, Netflix has really gotten into locking down some of the biggest exclusive licenses and original productions. This has built a rather strong library of shows for the streamer, and it’s been a great change for anime fans compared to the way that Netflix used to handle its anime offerings. Some that would not likely have found as much success elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has a huge library of anime shows that definitely fight for fans’ attention every few weeks, and it’s far too easy for some of them to fall under the radar. But with many of these hidden gems found below working on coming back with new episodes in the near future, you’ll want to check out these anime you can only find streaming with Netflix.

Shogakukan / MAPPA

5). Dorohedoro

The anime for Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro first hit Netflix during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, and that’s a pretty big reason as to why the show is not exactly as popular as it should be. The other reason is likely the wild way it looks as it tells a strange story of various curses and abilities that all clash in a grungy and dirty world. The series is unlike any kind of anime that released at the time, and you should make time to check it out. That’s even more true now as a second season of the series is going to be hitting later this year, and you won’t want to miss out on the chaos it kicks off.

Courtesy of Netflix

4). Beastars

The anime adaptation for Paru Itagaki’s Beastars made its debut with Netflix back in 2019 as one of the first major licenses that the streamer was able to lock down. It really changed the game for not only CG animation productions for anime series, but also gave Netflix a franchise. The series would continue releasing new episodes every so often, and is even coming back for its final episodes later this year. But even with all of this notoriety, Beastars doesn’t feel like it’s as big of a franchise as it should be. Make sure to check it out to see what you’ve been missing this whole time.

Netflix

3). Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix has also been a great platform for anime adaptations of video game properties, and the most successful thus far has been Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Using the world of Cyberpunk 2077 as a backdrop rather than as a direct influence, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells its own story of a group of doomed characters trying to fight back against their fate. It’s a visual stunner, and has some truly heartbreaking moments. It’s so cool that a second anime is now in the works, and you need to make sure to check this one out in order to be properly ready for what’s next. This is probably the coolest show on Netflix overall to be completely honest.

Kadokawa

2). Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon is undoubtedly one of the best modern anime licenses that Netflix has grabbed in the last few years. Taking on Ryoko Kui’s original manga series, Delicious in Dungeon sees a small party of adventurers fighting through a dungeon and eating its various monsters on the way. It’s not only a fun adventure as fans get to see the various inner workings of this dungeon, but each of the characters are incredibly fun to watch throughout.

It’s not afraid of getting intense and serious as fans get to see towards the end of the season, and with another season also in the works now, it’s time to check out this one if you have yet to do so.

Courtesy of Netflix

1). Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Series creator Uoto might have gotten a ton of attention from anime fans in 2025 thanks to the success of the feature film adapting 100 Meters, but Orb: On the Movements of the Earth certainly deserves way more attention from anime fans. The series is set in the early 15th century as the Catholic Church has total control over the sciences and other research in Europe, this series follows several generations of scientists as they try to unlock the real path of the stars.

Some believe in a round Earth that revolves around the Sun, and dedicate their lives to researching that fact despite the pressure and threat of execution from the Church. It’s a series about the unyielding nature of humanity in the pursuit of knowledge, and it’s one that goes through many phases over the course of its episodes. It’s a show that you will absolutely need to watch in order to see one of the best anime that Netflix has to offer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!