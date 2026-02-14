Huge Netflix Anime Confirms Release Date for Final Season (New Look Revealed)

One of Netflix’s biggest anime franchises is finally coming back for its final season of episodes later this Spring, and has set a release date for the anime’s return. Netflix has some big plans for the rest of the year as following a Winter that saw some major new releases hitting the platform, the next few months have been confirmed to have some hits of their own as well. One includes the now confirmed returns of one of the biggest anime they have licensed to the streaming platform as it changed fans’ thoughts on CG animation in anime.

Beastars was one of the biggest exclusive anime licenses that Netflix had nailed down when it was first really getting into offering new anime releases back in 2019, and now the series is gearing up to come to its end after seven long years. The first half of the final season made its debut with the streaming service back in 2024, and now it’s been confirmed that the second and final half of the anime’s final season is coming to Netflix on March 7th. Check out the new look at Beastars Final Season Part 2 below.

Courtesy of Netflix

Beastars Final Season Part 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 7th after a two year wait. Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi return as directors and scriptwriters with animation production overseen by Studio Orange for Beastars Final Season Part 2. It’s going to feature a returning voice cast from the first half of the season too, but English dub release details have not been revealed. It’s not clear as to whether these episodes will be releasing all at once, or on a weekly basis. But its previous launches have been binge releases featuring both Japanese and English language audio, so that might be the same case here.

New additions to the voice cast for Beastars Final Season included Shinichiro Miki as Yahya, Shigeru Chiba as Gosha, Koji Okino as Melon, Tessho Genda as Sagwan, Fumiko Orikasa as Seven, Houko Kuwashima as Leano, Yuko Minaguchi as Toki, Tomokazu Seki as Deshico, Ryusei Nakao as Cornu, Genki Muro as Sunaga, Ruriko Aoki as Azuki, and Tomokazu Sugita as Holger. Their English dub counterparts have yet to be revealed as of this time, however.

Why You Should Watch Beastars End

Courtesy of Netflix

Beastars Final Season Part 2 will bring the adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s original manga series to an end seven years after the anime first began, and it’s really changed the way fans think about CG anime releases. The team at Studio Orange have gone on to other massive projects such as Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze thanks to the success of this franchise, so there’s a hope that they can land the plane. It’s just been a divisive final arc to do so, unfortunately.

Beastars in its final phase looks nothing like how it originally began, nor does it have the same kind of hooks that might have drawn fans in with that first season. It’s at an appropriately dark place for this grand finale, so now it’s just a matter of seeing how the anime brings it all to life. Make sure to catch up with it on Netflix in the meantime.

