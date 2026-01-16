5 Most Iconic Anime Trios of All Time

One of the most beloved anime tropes is a group of three characters who are often stuck together through thick and thin. Anime series filled with action and adventure often thrive on powerful relationships, especially when it’s a trio of characters with distinct personalities. These characters go through many challenges along the way, but are always there for each other whenever things get rough. It’s a particularly common trope in Shonen, often used for comedic relief or even fighting against powerful villains.

Regardless of the reason, trios often take the spotlight from the other characters. These trios often center around the protagonist and their two most trusted allies, but that’s not necessarily a requirement. The world of anime has seen several unique trios over the years, but not all of them could make themselves as memorable as the five listed below.

5) Ash, Brock, and Misty (Pokémon)

Image Courtesy of OLM

Ever since its debut in 1997, the anime has released many sequels and spin-offs, often centering around a main trio. However, none of them could make the same impact as the first trio of the anime. Whether it’s the never-ending bickering between Ash and Misty or the occasional goofiness of Brook, the three of them never have a dull moment around each other. The trio journeys across regions such as Kanto and Johto as they all travel together to accomplish their goals.

4) Eren, Mikasa, and Armin (Attack on Titan)

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Shonen trios are usually chaotic, full of bickereing and they have a strange way of getting along with each other. However, Attack on Titan’s trio focus on deeply rooted friendship as they have through hell and back several times since they were kids. The three of them stuck with each other like glue even after the attack on their hometown. They joined the Survey Corps together and survived many challenges, but they were separated in Season 4 as Eren made the most heartbreaking decision to keep them safe.

3) Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura (Naruto)

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Despite all their differences and tragedies, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura make one of the most iconic Shonen trios ever. Whether it’s the intense rivalry between Naruto and Sasuke as both friends and enemies, or if it’s Sakura trying her best to hold the group together, the three of them have had several memorable moments over the years. Even after being separated for years, the three of them made the best alliance during the Fourth Great Shinobi War, even surpassing their legendary mentors.

2) Gintonki, Shinpachi, and Kagura (Gintama)

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Hardly any trio in anime can be as chaotic as these three, and it’s one of the most beloved qualities of Gintama. Although Gintoki hired Kagura and Shinpachi to work with him, the three of them are no less than a family. The series is episodic in nature, focusing on the daily Shenanigans of the trio along with Sadaharu. No matter what job they take in, it ends up a complete nightmare as the three of them turn even the most serious situation into a series of hilarious events.

1) Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji (One Piece)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As far as Shonen trios go, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji will always be one of the best. Often called the Monster Trio, these three are the strongest Straw Hat Pirates, those who always look out for the others. Whether it’s the comedic rivalry between Zoro and Sanji or if it’s Luffy turning every situation into a nightmare, the three of them often have to deal with many hilarious situations. Becoming a Pirate King is no easy feat, and for Luffy to achieve that, he needs his entire crew behind him, while Zoro and Sanji are on each of his sides. Not to mention that whenever the three of them work together, it’s almost impossible for the enemy to get the upper hand.

