7 Most Visually Striking Anime Even Beginners Will Love

Anime is often praised for its unique settings, captivating storytelling, and lovable characters. However, one of its greatest strengths lies in its breathtaking visuals, which is exactly what keeps viewers hooked to the medium. Whether it’s films or TV series, many of them have unique styles, varying from bold aesthetics to fluid animation. It’s often overwhelming for beginners to delve into the vast world of anime, and choosing a long-running series may not be the best option. Luckily enough, the anime world offers a plethora of incredible series and films, with a lot of being visually pleasing.

This list has a blend of famously acclaimed and underrated anime, but the one thing they do have in common is that they feature beautiful visuals. The animation aside, the plot is captivating enough that even beginners unfamiliar with the varying kinds of anime will immediately fall in love with it.

7) Lu Over the Wall

One of the most gorgeous yet underrated anime of all time, this award-winning 2017 film is set in the quiet seaside village of Hinashi Town. Kai Ashimoto, who lives with his grandfather, is a shy and pessimistic 9th grader who channels his feelings into music and uploads his compositions online. Not long after he begins to open up to two of his classmates, he visits the“Merfolk Island” with them, a place believed to be inhabited by mermaids. However, when he meets a cheerful mermaid named Lu, Kai learns that the legend wasn’t simply a myth after all. Now he must protect her from the villagers who harbor old superstitions that merfolk bring disaster.

6) The Colors Within

Directed by Naoko Yamada, the same director as the critically acclaimed film A Silent Voice, this 2024 film features soft, pastel colors throughout its length, offering a blend of unique visuals and captivating music. The story follows Tosuko, a high school student who has a unique ability to perceive people’s emotions as colors. She ends up falling for her classmate Kimi bookstore after being fascinated by the vibrant hues surrounding her. It doesn’t take long for the two of them to connect through their shared passion as the girls pursue music with Rui, a boy who collects musical equipment.

5) Lost in Starlight

Lost in Starlight is the first globally released Korean anime and also one of the most visually stunning films. Set in the year 2050, the story blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack. The story focuses on Nan-young, an astronaut who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project. After failing the psych test, she visits Korea and meets Jay, a former musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. The story continues as the two embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they may have to part soon.

4) Big Fish & Begonia

This captivating Chinese anime follows the story of a young girl named Chun who lives in a mystical realm beneath the human world. Her long-awaited moment, where she undergoes a coming-of-age ritual and travels to the human seas, turns into a nightmare when she is caught by a fishing net because she was in the form of a red dolphin. A young boy drowns in water while trying to save her, filling her with an immense sense of guilt. Determined to restore the boy’s soul, she returns to her world unaware of the hefty price she has to pay.

3) Violet Evergarden

One of Kyoto Animation’s most beloved series, Violet Evergarden, is known for its beautiful animation and heartbreaking story. This original story follows Violet, a young woman who was a child soldier during the war, detached from any emotions. After recovering from her injuries and losing touch with her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, Violet learns that the war is over. Struggling to adjust to a peaceful life, she finds her calling when she expresses her wish to learn about human emotions by working as an Auto Memory Doll. However, learning the tragedies people face and the complexities of their emotions turned out to be a lot more heartwrenching than she anticipated.

2) Look Back

This heartbreaking coming-of-age film is based on a one-shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch. This story follows Ayumu Fujino, who always draws four-panel manga for her school newspaper and enjoys creating art while being praised for her talent. However, she is overwhelmed by jealousy and disappointment when she has to turn over one of her manga slots to Kyomoto, a fellow student who barely attends school. Fujino eventually decides to visit Kyomoto, not expecting that the girl was her admirer. Despite her initially salty feelings for her, Fujino and Kyomoto began creating a manga together.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is the most popular and beloved anime series on the list, famous for not only its beautiful worldbuilding and animation but also its unique and melancholic storytelling. The story begins after the end of an epic journey, following Frieren as she forms a new party and travels through the same place to achieve a new goal. The anime beautifully weaves present-day events with echoes of the past, as she forms a new party to begin another journey while carrying the memories of the past with her.

