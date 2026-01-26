5 Most Powerful Jutsu in Naruto That Still Gives Us Chills

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto has one of the most unique power systems in Shonen. The series is still loved among global fans thanks to its incredible storytelling, intriguing characters, and thrilling fights. The manga began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999 and eventually became one of the biggest hits of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 helped popularize the series even more, making it a global phenomenon. The original series aired until 2007, after which the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip.

The power system allows characters to adapt their personal fighting styles while relying on the basics of jutsu. Among the many kinds of jutsu, ninjutsu and taijutsu are by far the most common, while genjutsu can only be used by a select few. However, while these three are commonly used, series has many powerful techniques that are considered forbidden due to the risks involved for the user and the damage they can cause.

5) Summoning Jutsu: Reanimation

As one of the most dangerous forbidden techniques, it meddles with the souls of the dead, allowing the user to turn them into their puppets. By binding the soul of a deceased person with a living being, a Shinobi can temporarily restore them as they were in their final moments. This technique was developed by the second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, and was soon declared a forbidden Jutsu due to its nature. It altered the entire course of the Fourth Great Shinobi War as Kabuto was able to summon countless deceased Shinobi, along with Orochimaru, who revived all the deceased Hokage.

4) Rinne Tensei

The power to bring someone back to life is limited to those with the power of the Rinnegan. While the Reanimation Jutsu can only temporarily bring back souls of the deceased when certain conditions are met, Rinne Tensei can revive any number of people at the cost of the user’s life. During the Pain’s Assault Arc, Nagato Uzumaki was responsible for many deathsin the Leaf Village, but he was later able to revive all of them thanks to his immense chakra reserves before he took his final breath.

3) Indra’s Arrow

Indra’s Arrow is unarguably Sasuke’s most powerful offensive Jutsu, where his Susanoo is able to create a longbow and arrow that are infused with lightning-natured chakra. To launch an attack of such a massive scale, he not only used his Susanoo but also absorbed chakra from all nine-tailed beasts, getting the power necessary for it. Although his Lightning Release is naturally inferior to Wind Release, Sasuke is still able to match Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken with this Jutsu.

2) Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken

This technique is unique to the protagonist, who gained exceptional strength by the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War. He forms two powerful and massive Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshurikens while he is in the Six Paths Sage Mode, along with his Kurama avatar. As one of the most offensive abilities in the series, the scale of destruction that even a single blow can cause is massive.

1) Infinite Tsukuyomi

Madara’s entire plan hinged on this Jutsu, which can trap the entire world into a Genjutsu, enslaving them to a dream they will never want to come out of. Those affected by the Jutsu experience a dream where their deepest desires are fulfilled. Activating the technique isn’t easy by any means, as it requires the user to not only possess a Rinnegan but also have the ten-tailed beast sealed within them.

