All Naruto Arcs Ranked From Worst to Best

The beloved manga by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto, earned the unofficial title of one of the Shonen Big Three thanks to its captivating storyline, unique power system, worldbuilding, and thrilling fight scenes. The manga series began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999 and eventually became one of the most influential hits of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation, which debuted in 2002, helped popularize the series even more. During the 2000s, the anime even became famous in the West, eventually becoming a global phenomenon. Even those unfamiliar with the world of anime know about a young ninja named Naruto who wears an orange tracksuit.

The original series aired until 2007, after which the animation immediately released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip. The first part of the anime released 220 episodes, while the second part has exactly 500 episodes, including fillers that aren’t in the original manga. However, the canon arcs are always considered better, as they follow the original source. Throughout its serialization, the series has released several arcs, and while all of them are incredible, there is always something better than the other. This list ranks all the canon arcs written by Masashi Kishimoto from both parts of the series.

18) Sasuke Recovery Mission

Orichimaru completely turned the Leaf Village upside down during the Chunin Exams, even causing the death of the Third Hokage and taking Sasuke Uchiha with him. However, Nauto and his friends weren’t ready to give up on one of their own so easily, which is why they were dispatched on a mission to retrieve him. Unfortunately, blinded by his desire for revenge, Sasuke never allowed anyone a chance to take him back.

17) Search For Tsunade

The search for a new Hokage to replace Hiruzen Sarutobi went terribly wrong when Orochimaru and his subordinate Kabuto attacked Tsunade and the others. Traumatized by the people she lost during the war, Tsunade wasn’t able to return to her true self until Naruto gave her the push she needed. Even though she was hesitant at first, she became the Fifth Hokage and led the village through some of the most difficult times in history.

16) Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission

Team 7 has never been the same since Sasuke left with the village, but after Kakashi was unconscious due to Itachi’s attack, Naruto and Sakura also got a new Jonin, Yamato, to lead them. Sai also joined the group as Danzo’s spy as the team was dispatched to capture one of Sasori’s spies, Kabuto. However, the mission takes an unexpected turn when the new Team 7 encounters Sasuke, who has completely changed over the years.

15) The Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist

As the Allied Forces fight against the reanimated Shinobi, they encounter the legendary Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, who were once unparalleled in strength in the entire village. The arc also unveils the connection between Killer Bee and the Fourth Raikage, who always thought of the Jinchuriki as his brother. Naruto finally learns about the ongoing war and rushes to help his friends.

14) The Taming of Nine-Tails and Fateful Encounters

While the war was going on, Naruto was training to control Kurama’s powers in a secluded place with Killer Bee and a few other Shinobi, who were all asked to hide the truth about the war from him. As one of the major targets of the villains, they couldn’t afford to let him get captured. During his attempt to form a deeper bond with Kurama, he meets his mother, who was the previous Jinchuriki.

13) Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes

The battle against Madara Uchiha takes an unexpected turn as the story reveals that he was manipulated by Black Zetsu all along. Kaguya makes her appearance as the final villain of the series, but fails to leave the same impact as Madara or the other villains. However, despite the underwhelming villain, the arc features some of the greatest moments in the series, including the combined efforts of Team 7 as well as the fight between Naruto and Sasuke. The anime continues the story after this arc, following Sasuke and Shikamaru’s lives after the war and even Naruto’s wedding, but all those arcs were adapted from official novels written by other authors.

12) The Fourth Great Ninja War – Attackers from Beyond

The war began on a heartbreaking note as Kabuto used Reanimation Jutsu to revive some of the greatest Shinobi in history. He also made them do his bidding and pit them against the Allied Forces. Meanwhile, Naruto joins the Allied Forces and uses his newfound powers to aid them in every way possible.

11) Konoha Crush

The unexpected attack by Orochimaru during the Chunin Exams was well thoughtout as the villain didn’t leave the Leaf Village with any chance at escape. He killed the Fourth Kazekage, Gaara’s father, a few days before the exam and carried out his plans. Even as a talented Shinobi himself, Hiruzen was powerless against Orochimaru and had to use the Reaper Death Seal to weaken him. Unfortunately, that cost Hiruzen his life, and he only managed to seal the soul of Orochimaru’s arms.

10) Land of Waves

Team 7 was only doing basic missions, such as finding lost cats, before Naruto completely lost his cool over not having the opportunity to go on official missions. However, after Hiruzen sent the team on a C-Rank mission, they realized that it was actually an A-Rank level threat and that their client had lied about the danger. Regardless of the deceit, they understood the client’s desperate attempt to protect his town and continued to protect him. However, Zabuza and Haku’s arrival puts them in grave danger as they all push past their limits.

9) The Kazekage’s Rescue

The members of the Akatsuki didn’t waste any time after Shippuden began and immediately started targeting the Jinchuriki, beginning with Gaara. As the newly appointed Kazekage, Gaara protected his village even at the cost of his own life, allowing the enemies to capture him. Word of his capture spread to the Leaf Village, which dispatched a team to save him, where they fought Akatsuki members and learned about the tragic fate that befalls a Jinchuriki when they are no longer hosting a tailed beast.

8) Akatsuki Suppression Mission

This arc primarily focuses on Team 10 as they seek revenge for the death of their leader, Asuma Sarutobi, at the hands of Akatsuki members Hidan and Kakuzu. Shikamaru forms a genius strategy to deal with the immortal Hidan, while Naruto, who joins the battle later, battles Kakuzu. Thanks to the combined efforts of Leaf Village Shinobi, two Akatsuki members, who caused chaos everywhere they went, were finally gone for good.

7) Birth Of The Ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki

Along with Madara, Obito also lived his life believing in false promises, serving as a puppet to fulfill someone else’s goal. He combines the powers of all the tailed beasts and makes himself the host of the Ten Tails, holding more power in his body than he could handle. Additionally, Naruto reunites with his father, who joined the war after being reanimated by Orochimaru.

6) The Assembly of the Five Kage

Obito waited until Itachi’s death to tell Sasuke the truth behind his brother’s sacrifices and the people who made him suffer. After finding out about Danzo Shimura’s role in the Uchiha Clan’s murder, Sasuke avenged his clan and his brother by killing the villain. Additionally, the Five Kage Summit, which was held to discuss the rising threat of the Akatsuki, went terribly wrong when Obito declared war on all the Shinobi nations.

5) Chunin Exams

As the second arc of the series, it formally introduces viewers to the rest of the Shinobi teams in Konoha, as well as Gaara and his siblings, who came from the Sand Village. The arc not only features some of the best fights in the series but also marks the beginning of Sasuke’s tragic life, as he encounters Orochimaru, who sets him down the path of darkness.

4) Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax

The Allied Forces almost lost all hope of winning when Madara was revived and displayed the true extent of his powers. He fought alone against tens of thousands of Shinobi, killing countless of them in his quest to accomplish a fool’s dream. Regardless of his absurd goals, it can’t be denied that his fight against the Allied Forces is one of the greatest moments in Shonen.

3) Itachi Shinden Book: Light And Darkness

Itachi became a fan favorite character long before the truth about his actions was revealed. The arc is only eight episodes long, as it follows his life before and after the massacre of the Uchiha Clan, exploring his childhood and the tragic life he led after leaving Konoha. The series also introduces Shisui Uchiha, who met a tragic end because his powers were coveted by Danzo.

2) The Master’s Prophecy and Vengeance

Not long before the final war, Naruto and Sasuke both struggled a lot in just one arc. While Naruto’s mentor died while fighting against the supposed leader of Akatsuki, Pain, Sasuke finally got his revenge by killing Itachi. However, it wasn’t long after his brother’s death that he learned the entire truth about his actions. Additionally, the arc also reveals the connection between Jiraya and Pain.

1) Pain’s Assault

Widely considered to be the best arc in the series, it features Pain’s attack on the Leaf Village while attempting to capture Naruto. The village was in shambles by the time Naruto came back from his training and acquired the ability to use Sage Mode. The arc not only features the intense battle between Naruto and Nagato, but also highlights the tragedy that turned the latter into a villain.

