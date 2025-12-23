5 Most Powerful Marines in One Piece Ranked

The world of One Piece is filled with corruption and tyranny, with high-ranking Marines providing the biggest support to the Celestial Dragons. As a military organization, they are responsible for maritime law enforcement and stopping all pirates. On paper, Marines stand for justice and save the people, but reality is far harsher than it seems. One Piece has a morally ambiguous world where the Marines can blow up entire islands in the name of justice. Corruption runs deep within the organization, and while many officers, such as Akainu and Ryokugyu, talk about justice and protecting the citizens, their actions are far too brutal and violent for what you’d expect from someone who wants to help others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not to mention that the high-ranking officers help the Celestial Dragons despite knowing how they keep slaves and think so little of other people’s lives. There are countless Marines introduced in the series, but only a handful of them are considered dangerous enough to prove a challenge.

5) Aramaki (Ryokugyu)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The aftermath of the Marineford Arc saw a major shift in power, even to the point of changing Admirals and the Fleet Admiral within the Navy. Ryokugyu is one of the new Admirals who rose through the ranks after the war. Thanks to the power of his Woods-Woods Fruit, he is able to create and control forests, which are versatile enough to serve as his offense, defense, and even enhance his mobility. Paired with his Haki, he is able to overwhelm even the strongest of fighters. However, despite all his strength, he was easily overwhelmed by Shanks’ Haki, proving that the pirate is far more dangerous than even Admirals.

4) Issho (Fujitora)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Fujitora is another new Admiral who joined the ranks during the time skip, and he is one of the few Marines who want to change the corrupt and oppressive system. Even though he blinded himself several years ago, Fujitora uses an exceptional level of Observation Haki to make up for his weakness in battle. His excellent swordsmanship, paired with his Press-Press Fruit, renders even the most powerful opponents immobile, including Trafalgar Law and Roronoa Zoro.

3) Borsalino (Kizaru)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As one of the Marine powerhouses, Kizaru was practically untouchable when he targeted the pirates on the Sabaody Archipelago, including the Straw Hats. Kizaru has the power of the Light-Light fruit, a Logia type that not only makes him as fast as light, but anyone without Haki can never hope to damage him. During the Egghead Incident Arc, he went toe-to-toe with Yonko Luffy in his Gear 5 form. However, due to the long battle and his mental distress, Kizaru was defeated during the Egghead Incident Arc.

2) Sakazuki (Akainu)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After the Marineford War, Akainu became the Fleet Admiral by defeating Kuzan in a duel that lasted for ten days, which changed Punk Hazard’s climate forever. The two of them were equally matched, but Akainu got the upper hand while Kuzan left the Navy. His Magma-Magma Fruit, paired with his Armament Haki, makes him one of the strongest characters in One Piece. Akainu’s offensive power is one of the most devastating in the series, as his magma can melt almost anything and even overpower other Devil Fruit users.

1) Garp

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Garp could’ve easily become an Admiral several decades ago, but he refused to serve under the Celestial Dragons directly. Without any Devil Fruit power, Garp relied solely on his Haki to become a Marine hero. Even after he grew old, he was able to hold his own against several Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates, who are infamous for being some of the most dangerous pirates in the world. If he had gone for one-on-one fights, he could’ve easily defeated all of them, but unfortunately, all of Blackbeard’s subordinates at Hachinosu ambushed him together.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!