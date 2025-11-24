One Piece Finally Unveils Why One Hero Made a Controversial Decision

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The God Valley Incident in One Piece had a major impact on the world, shifting the balance of power. Thanks to the incident, Garp earned the title of the Marine Hero, but the latest backstory in the Elbaf Arc explains the heavy burden that comes with fame. Ever since the Summit War Saga, Garp has been a controversial character. Despite his hatred towards the World Government, the Clestial Dragons, and even the Marines, he’s loyal to his duties. Many fans criticise his actions as he doesn’t take drastic measures to make a change like his son Monkey D. Dragon did.

However, there are also those who believe that Garp staying with the Marines is actually for the better. Regardless of what impact he has made throughout decades of his career, the fact remains that the major reason Garp is loved as the Marine Hero is because of what went down over 38 years ago. In the latest Chapter 1166, the Marines changed the entire narrative of the incident and gave all the credit for Xebec’s defeat to Garp. However, despite his dissatisfaction, Garp still decided to keep working as a Vice Admiral.

One Piece’s Garp Decides to Protect People From the Bottom

After the incident, Garp learned how the World Government put him on a pedestal while erasing every sign of what truly went down in God Valley. He and Sengoku had a heated argument when Garp declared that there was a lot he needed to protect while holding on to his position as the Vice Admiral. While it’s true that someone of his caliber can easily become an Admiral or even a Fleet Admiral, Garp never accepted any promotion after becoming a Vice Admiral. Another reason is his hatred for the World Nobles, since being an Admiral or someone with an even higher rank would mean he would have to directly serve the corrupt Nobles.

Not only that, but throughout the decades he spent as a Marine Officer, Garp nurtured the next generation of the Marines, since that was the one way he thought he could make a change. The latest chapter also featured how Garp and Dragon had their falling out because the latter was so devastated by the tragedy in God Valley that he couldn’t stay in the Marines. Dragon was imprisoned due to insubordination during the incident, but Garp freed him. The lives of both father and son changed that day, and they chose different paths in life, believing that’s the only way to make a change.

