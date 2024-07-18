One Piece Creator Confirms Popular Theory About Fujitora’s Sword

While Devil Fruits are the main source of many of the swashbucklers’ powers in the Grand Line, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t other avenues for pirates to employ in making themselves threats on the high seas. Roronoa Zoro is a prime example of a brawler that has been able to amplify their skills and strength thanks to both training and a variety of weapons. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda hasn’t been shy when it comes to answering fan questions, weapon questions included. In a new answered question, Oda confirms a long-held theory regarding Fujitora’s weapon of choice.

For those who want a refresher on Issho’s status, aka Fujitora, the samurai-looking military man has long been one of the strongest members of the World Government. On top of wielding a powerful sword, Fujitoria chomped down on the Zushi Zushi no Mi Devil Fruit that grants him the ability to manipulate gravity. While Issho hasn’t made his presence known during the Egghead Arc of One Piece’s final saga, it is only a matter of time before we see the Admiral encounter Luffy and his crew as the Straw Hat Pirates continue sailing to their grand finale.

Fujitora’s Sword Secrets Revealed

In the latest question and answer session of One Piece’s “SBS”, Oda reveals that Issho’s sword is in fact one of the “12 Greatest Grade Blades”, “Sorry to have taken so long to reveal this. It is one of the Saijo O Wazamono, the 12 Greatest Grade Blades. Its name is the Yakuza Kasen (Yakuze on the Front Lines), a shikomizure type of hidden cane blade. With a sharp cutting edge, it is a Meitou-graded blade crafted by Fuugetsu Kisaburou of the Wano Country.”

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the Straw Hats have had their hands full in fighting against the World Government in the latest arc taking place in both the manga and the anime adaptation. After spending so much time focusing on Kaido and the Beast Pirates as a part of the Wano Arc, the military is back and stronger than ever. While Luffy might have Gear Fifth now at his disposal, even this might not be enough to fight back against the full force of the Navy.

