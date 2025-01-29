One Piece: All 7 Villains Stronger than Admirals

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate aspiring to become the Pirate King and acquire the legendary treasure. Over twenty years ago, during his execution, the first Pirate King who acquired wealth, fame, and power told the world that he had put all his treasure in one place. Anyone who finds it can take it for himself. This begins the Great Pirate Era where countless set out to the sea in a dangerous adventure. Marines, the military forces of the World Government, are responsible for maintaining peace in all of the seas. However, their actions have been far from noble as they blindly follow the World Government’s orders, even if it means they have to blow up entire islands.

Admirals are one of the top-ranking officers, known as the ultimate powerhouse of the Marines. After the time-skip, the Marines went through several changes, including having two new Admirals, Greenbull and Fujitora. Sakazuki became a Fleet Admiral by defeating Kuzan, who left the Marines and joined the Blackbeard Pirates. However, now that the manga is in its Final Saga, we have met several characters who are stronger than these Admirals. Kizaru, who was an untouchable force in the Sabaody Archipelago, was easily defeated by Luffy in Egghead. This proves that Luffy is much stronger now. Luffy and his crew will face much stronger opponents in the Final Saga.

Blackbeard

Most of Blackbeard’s strengths are unknown, but having the two dangerous devil fruits in his arsenal easily puts him above the majority of the most powerful villains and general characters in One Piece. Blackbeard is believed to be one of the most important villains in the Final Saga who will fight Luffy. Since Luffy is already stronger than the Admirals, his greatest rival will have to put up a challenge.

Big Mom

Big Mom is a former Yonko like Kaido, whose status remains unknown after being defeated by Law and Kidd. Her devil fruit allows her to manipulate souls while her durable body is immune to bullets, cannons, and even the most powerful attacks. Admirals like Fujitora, Greenbull, and Kizaru haven’t shown any signs of being stronger than Yonko even at this point in the story.

Kaido

Kaido was the major villain of One Piece’s Wano Arc and was feared as the strongest creature in the world. He never lost a fight before Luffy awakened his devil fruit. Kaido’s Mythical Zoan fruit and his unparalleled mastery in all forms of Haki, including Advanced Conqueror’s Haki directly rank him over Admirals. While Admirals all have strong devil fruits and Haki, none are comparable to Kaido’s exceptional skills and his sturdy body that doesn’t allow anyone to damage his skin without using Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

Garling Figarland

Now that Garling has been promoted, he is one of the highest authorities serving directly under Imu. Garling is a swordsman and a former Commander of the Holy Knights. He was the winner of the hunting tournament during the God Valley Incident, placing him directly among the top-tier characters. It’s also likely he’s the one who scarred Whitebeard since the latter said Shanks’ face reminds him of that person.

Gunko

Gunko arrives on Elbaf with Shamrock and reveals her devil fruit abilities, as well as her eclectic fashion choices in One Piece. Since she’s Shamrock’s subordinate, she may not be as powerful as him, but she shows exceptional skills in the manga. She has the power of Arrow-Arrow Fruit, which allows her the ability to create and control bandage-like strips with ends shaped like arrowheads. She can detach, levitate, and control the arrow strips from afar.

Shamrock Figarland

Shamrock is the new leader of the Holy Knights, just like his father. Although his powers haven’t been revealed yet, he’s a swordsman just like Shanks and Garling. Considering his motives to bring Elbaf down, he might end up being the main antagonist of the ongoing arc. Holy Knights are the deadliest group of fighters working under the World Government. The Revolutionary Army is particularly concerned about fighting the Holy Knights in the final war.

The Gorosei

The Gorosei, also known as the Five Elders, is a council of the five highest-ranking Celestial Dragons. The Egghead Arc reveals their mysterious powers as each of them takes the form of a gigantic monster. Furthermore, in every flashback, including the Ohara Incident and the God Valley Incident, they look exactly the same. It’s possible the Five Elders haven’t aged in decades or even centuries. They also have unbelievable regenerative powers, which don’t appear to be the property of a devil fruit. After Saturn dies in Chapter 1125, Garling takes on the new role.

One Piece May Have Other More Powerful Characters than Admirals

Considering how Monkey D. Dragon is only concerned about the Holy Knights, despite knowing that Admirals exist, this more or less confirms that Admirals aren’t the strongest force in the world anymore. The story will continue to introduce more Holy Knights, who are responsible for enforcing laws in Mary Geoise. The knights directly outrank the Admirals, and considering them stronger than Fujitora, Kizaru, and Greenbull isn’t surprising. They may as well be stronger than Fleet Admiral Akainu.

The Admirals were feared in the pre-time skip era, but the story has come a long way since then. Loki, who is believed to be King Harald’s murderer, is easily one of the strongest characters in One Piece, but whether he remains considered a villain is still up for debate. Even before consuming the devil fruit, he was the strongest Giant. Additionally, the world’s ruler, Imu, might reasonably turn out to be the strongest character in the verse. Not much is known about Imu or their powers, but considering how easily they killed Saturn, it’s highly likely they are stronger than Admirals.