5 Most Powerful One Piece Characters in The Final Saga Ranked

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga entered its Final Saga in 2022, but the story is still far from over. The Straw Hat Pirates are currently in Elbaph, the fabled land of the Giants, where the Holy Knights have arrived to take the country down. The sparks of the Great War have been ignited after Vegapunk’s broadcast, which is why the World Government is more eager than ever to strengthen its power. They have always wanted the Giants to work under them, and now is the perfect time for Imu to turn the strongest race into their puppets.

As the war approaches, it’s becoming more evident than ever that several powerful characters will be at the center of the chaos. Throughout the years, One Piece has introduced many powerful characters in the story. While the true extent of their abilities is still unknown, these five potentially stand at the top of the entire verse.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Courtesy of Toei Animation

It’s almost unbelievable that the protagonist still hasn’t reached his true potential even in the Final Saga, but Luffy is still strong enough to make it onto the list. His Haki and legendary Devil Fruit grant him unparalleled powers, and his strength has only increased after unlocking his Gear 5 form.

Luffy continues to grow with each battle and does everything he can to overcome the limitations of his stamina that hold him back every time. By the end of his journey, he might even surpass Joy Boy, who once clashed against the rulers of the 20 allied nations all by himself.

4) Blackbeard

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Elbaph Arc reveals that Marshall D. Teach is not only a descendant of the legendary Davy Clan, but he is also Rocks D. Xebec’s son. This new information surely raises his stock high and makes it clear he is more powerful than meets the eye. Blackbeard is the only character capable of using the powers of two Devil Fruits, and both of them are legendary.

Both his Darkness-Darkness and Tremor-Tremor Fruits are ranked among some of the most dangerous powers in the world. Not to mention that the fruits’ powers, combined with Haki makes the villain even more unstoppable. His true powers have never been revealed, but it’s evident he will be a major obstacle in Luffy’s path.

3) Loki

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece has only recently revealed Loki’s terrifying powers, and it easily makes him one of the most powerful characters in the series. Considering he has more experience and better control over his abilities compared to Luffy, he could potentially be even stronger. Loki is the first Giant in centuries to be deemed worthy by Ragnir, the guardian of the legendary Devil Fruit.

He consumed the mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit 14 years ago and was able to overpower his father, King Harald, who was wreaking havoc after being controlled by Imu. Loki can transform into a gigantic dragon, similar in appearance to the one depicted in the mural from Chapter 1138. The dragon’s size is so massive that it can envelop the entire sky, as mentioned in the ancient text of Harley.

2) Shanks

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Shanks has shown the greatest display of Conqueror’s Haki in the series, except for Joy Boy. He is famous across the seas as the “Haki Killer” because of his ability to temporarily nullify his opponent’s Observation Haki. After the fight against Kaido and Big Mom in Wano ended, he easily intimidated an Admiral from several miles away and forced him to surrender.

Just like Roger, Shanks wields a single sword and possesses no Devil Fruit ability. The story has only shown a fraction of what he can truly do, and even that small glimpse is shocking enough to terrify anyone unfortunate enough to cross his path.

1) Imu

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Imu is expected to be the final antagonist of the series, and they have demonstrated exceptional abilities in the Elbaph Arc. The villain has the power to control their targets and turn them into mindless puppets. Even legendary fighters like Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald weren’t able to escape the villain’s grasp.

Not only that, but Imu can do anything they want without even leaving the Pangea Castle in Mariejois. The series has yet to shed more light on the villain, and as someone who is practically immortal, they are easily the most powerful character in the Final Saga so far.

