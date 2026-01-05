2026 Already Has a Strong Contender for Best New Anime of the Year (That Reinvents A Major Trope)

Though 2026 has just begun, one new anime has already proven itself to be the best of the year. The Winter 2026 anime season is underway, and it is shaping up to be one of the strongest seasons, with many major series returning. These include some of the most anticipated titles of the year, such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, along with other notable releases like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Hell’s Paradise Season 2, and many more. With so many high-profile anime returning in a single season, it would be easy for new debut series to be overshadowed. However, one newly released anime has already stood out due to its exceptional quality, emerging as a strong contender for the best new anime of the year.

The anime in question is Sentenced to Be a Hero, based on the web novel of the same name. Produced by Studio Kai, the series premiered on January 3, 2026, with a special hour-long debut episode. The first episode has quickly gained traction among anime fans, receiving widespread praise and currently holding a 9.3 rating on IMDb, with numbers still rising. The anime has proven itself not through controversy or gimmicks, but purely through its impressive production quality and gripping storytelling. Sentenced to Be a Hero delivers an intriguing narrative with a unique take on the traditional “hero” trope, setting the series apart right from its debut.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Proves to Be a Compelling New Anime From the Get-Go

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

For an anime to be instantly captivating and keep viewers engaged throughout an episode, strong animation is essential. The first episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero makes it clear right away that it is one of the best-looking anime of the season, and perhaps Studio Kai’s finest work to date. The animation quality remains consistently high throughout the episode, complemented by soundtracks that perfectly match the on-screen events. However, impressive visuals alone would not be enough to elevate the series if it lacked a compelling story, and Sentenced to Be a Hero delivers far more than that. The narrative is set in a fictional world infested with monsters and demons.

Holy Knights use supernatural powers to fend off these threats, and within this setting, viewers are introduced to a hero named Xylo Forbartz. However, the meaning of “hero” in this world is twisted. The title is given to criminals, cursed with immortality and forced to serve the community without question. This unique take on heroism immediately raises intrigue, especially as Xylo’s actions throughout the episode clearly embody what a true hero should be, making his punishment all the more puzzling.

As the episode progresses, significant events and beautifully animated battles reveal more layers of the world. The concept of goddesses granting power to the Knights becomes a central element, particularly when Xylo finds himself bound to a new goddess. With his newfound power, he defies the Holy Knights, and a compelling twist reveals that Xylo was framed for his crimes. By the end of the episode, the series firmly establishes the foundation for a revenge-driven narrative led by a protagonist who genuinely embodies heroic ideals. With its strong storytelling and high production quality, Sentenced to Be a Hero presents itself as a top-tier anime. If it maintains this momentum, it could very well emerge as the best new anime of 2026.

