5 Slice-of-Life Anime Made Specifically for Adults

Anime encompasses a wide variety of genres, with the most popular ones often featuring heavy supernatural elements that go beyond reality. While these highly fictional aspects are among the medium’s biggest appeals, they may not resonate with audiences looking for something more grounded and relatable, especially those in the adult demographic.

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Fortunately, with thousands of anime available and many new series releasing every year, there is plenty of room for stories that cater to adult audiences as well. For viewers seeking anime with mature themes and dynamics, we have gathered five series that explore a variety of grounded elements adults can relate to and are sure to enjoy.

5) I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

Courtesy of Studio VLON

Out of the entries on this list, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas could be the easiest one for fans looking for something grounded yet not too long, as it is an anime movie that hardly spans two hours. However, the narrative is so gripping that it will leave viewers wanting more. The heavy theme at the center of its premise revolves around disease, focusing on a high school girl with a pancreatic illness, Sakura Yamauchi, who wants to live her remaining days as energetically as possible.

She befriends a shy and timid boy, Haruki, who accidentally discovers her secret, and as a result, their bond deepens, and they begin to fall for each other. Featuring such heavy themes and a heartbreaking ending, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas surpasses even some of the best Hollywood romance films.

4) Golden Time

Image courtesy of J.C.Staff

Speaking of diseases, Golden Time also builds its narrative around this foundation, though not in a life-threatening way. It follows Tada Banri, who suffers from retrograde amnesia and has moved away from his hometown to start a new life in a different environment. There, Banri finds a loving girlfriend, but as their relationship develops, memories of his past and the high school friend he deeply loved begin to resurface.

In essence, Golden Time explores the complicated situation of being in love with two people at the same time, a complex human emotion that is uncommon yet very real. The anime stands out as a celebration of friendship, relationships, and the mundane aspects of life, but with a thrilling twist that makes it especially compelling.

3) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You is one of the newest anime of 2026, with only half of its episodes released so far, and the rest scheduled for the Summer season. However, the series has already emerged as one of the highest-rated anime of the season, largely thanks to its simplicity. As the title suggests, its main premise revolves around smoking behind a supermarket with a companion, featuring an unlikely yet engaging dynamic.

The anime follows a man in his 40s who dreads his job, with one of his few sources of comfort being a cheerful and bubbly supermarket clerk in her 20s. Meanwhile, Sasaki also encounters a woman behind the supermarket, who turns out to be the same girl from the store but with a different outfit and personality, making her appear like a completely different person, something Sasaki remains oblivious to. These engaging encounters subtly bring a new sense of excitement into Sasaki’s life, but that is enough for him, a quality that clearly resonated with fans as the anime has become one of this year’s surprise sensations.

2) Welcome to the N.H.K

Image courtesy of Studio Gonzo

One of the reasons an adult might seek out such a niche anime is because they are currently unemployed, and in that regard, Welcome to the N.H.K. is a perfect choice. It follows 22-year-old college dropout Tatsuhiro Sato, who is a NEET, a Japanese term for unemployed youth. Sato believes that his current situation is the result of a government conspiracy. However, his life begins to change when a girl promises to help him turn things around.

What follows is a gradual transformation in Sato’s life as he encounters other individuals with similar struggles throughout his journey. At its core, the series is a dark comedy that also explores loneliness, depression, and the nuances of otaku culture, themes that will be particularly appealing to adults in their 20s.

1) ReLIFE

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

One of the biggest desires of adult life is surely the chance to experience youth once again, and ReLIFE does exactly that. It follows 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki, who recently quit his job at a black company and is now working part-time at a convenience store, when he is invited to participate in the ReLIFE experiment, where an organization provides him with a pill that makes him look 17 years old again.

Arata’s new life as a 17-year-old begins as he hopes to do the things he regrets never doing, all in an effort to improve his current situation. The premise surely hits home, as watching Arata live a second youth feels cathartic, especially for older viewers, and when everything settles, it paves a new path in his life. ReLIFE embodies a dream many adults have, and the anime perfectly captures that desire, making it a must-watch slice-of-life series for adults.

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