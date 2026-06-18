10 Classic 2000s Anime That Are Underrated Now

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many curious people looking to venture into the world of exciting series. However, most of the beginners are prone to watching the newer and trending series. In such cases, older stories get sidelined even if they used to have quite a lot of fame back in the day. Just like the iconic 1990s decade, the 2000s was a defining era in the anime industry. By then, the anime industry had already made its presence known to international fans. Several Shonen series were on the rise, as well as sci-fi gems that are appreciated by older anime fans even now.

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Unfortunately, most of these series were slowly forgotten over time, and now newer fans rarely ever talk about them. These series mentioned below aren’t only ideal for beginners, but they also carry a hint of nostalgia for those who have been watching anime for over two decades now.

10) GetBackers

Image Courtesy of Studio Deen

This Shonen classic was unfortunately removed from HIDIVE this month. Written by Shin Kibayashi and illustrated by Rando Ayamine, the manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from 1999 to 2007 and was compiled into 39 volumes. However, the anime adaptation by Studio DEEN in 2002 ended on a major cliffhanger without ever returning with a sequel season.

The story follows a duo of superhuman operatives, Ginji Amano and Ban Mido, who go by the title of GetBackers. While Amano can generate electric currents with his body like an eel, Mido’s speciality lies in his mysterious Evil Eye that allows him to create illusions in the minds of his foes. They work together as a freelance repossession team based in Shinjuku, Tokyo, and their speciality is recovering the lost or stolen items of their clients.

9) Wolf’s Rain

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

While the series didn’t become a massive hit, it’s known among niche fans who appreciate it even now. The anime is praised for its philosophical depth, cinematic visuals, and captivating soundtrack, which is impossible to see in modern animation. This dystopian original anime is set in a dying world where an ancient legend proclaims that only wolves can find the gateway to paradise. Although wolves are believed to be extinct, they disguise themselves and live among humans.

However, a few wolves come out of hiding as they find themselves drawn to an aroma of flowers that’s said to be the key to opening the said paradise. They embark on a journey to seek paradise, as they encounter several challenges along the way.

8) Texhnolyze

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This underrated gem is set in a suffocating cyberpunk atmosphere, focusing on the philosophical exploration of nihilism and human survival. It’s one of the darkest fantasies of all time, known for its brutally tragic and complex story. The anime follows the characters in the dark underground city of Lux, where people live in fear and despair under the rule of various criminal factions.

Since the world is secluded from the surface, it’s home to the mining operation of raffia, a rare substance, and the basis of Texhnolyze transplants that permit humans to replace parts of their body with cybernetic prostheses. However, the fragile peace is broken when a mysterious visitor begins committing a series of crimes, turning everyone’s lives upside down.

7) Black Jack

Image Courtesy of Tezuka Productions

Written and illustrated by the legendary Osamu Tezuka, the manga was originally serialized in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1983. A decade later, Tezuka Productions debuted an OVA in 1993 and finally released a TV series in 2004. The story follows Kuroo Hazuma, also known as Black Jack. He is an unregistered doctor with a mysterious past and continues to work with his little assistant, Pinoko.

The duo deals with several medical cases that are rather rare and even dangerous. However, as a genius, he can save almost all of his patients’ lives if he is well-compensated for it. The mysterious doctor is known to many around the world, especially those in the medical field. The series continues his journey, introducing several new challenges for him as the truth behind his clouded past finally comes to light.

6) Mushishi

Image courtesy of Artland

This award-winning supernatural mystery has a calm and philosophical tone that explores the world through the protagonist, Ginko. Mushi is the term used to describe the most basic form of life that just exists without any goals and free from the shackles of good and evil. These creatures can often cause harm to humans as a natural consequence of their existence.

However, information on them is too scarce, which is why Ginko travels all around the country to trace any sightings of such beings. He helps those affected by Mushi while also gathering more knowledge on their forms and activities.

5) Ergo Proxy

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

Ergo Proxy is yet another dark and complex series in this list, known for its breathtaking animation and aesthetic appeal. The story takes place in a dystopian world where humans and robots live under strict societal rules. However, chaos begins to stir in the domed city after a strange series of murders, forcing Inspector Re-I Meyer to get entangled in a dangerous situation.

The animation features a dark and muted color palette that fits the deep psychological themes of the story. It’s an original anime that wraps up the story within 23 episodes, making it just the perfect show to binge over the weekend.

4) Last Exile

Image Courtesy of Gonzo

Released as the 10th anniversary project of studio Gonzo, Last Exile is one of the most underappreciated sci-fi classics of all time. The anime caused quite a stir during its debut, only to be forgotten over the years. This original anime blends the unique steampunk aesthetic with political intrigue, all the while offering an immersive world and character development that makes it worth your while.

The story focuses on two young sky couriers, Claus and Lavie, who are entangled in a massive conflict between two nations.

3) Claymore

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

With its mature themes, complex female leads, and detailed world-building, Claymore is yet another underrated classic that is rarely talked about now. Based on a manga by Norihiro Yagi, the story follows Clare, a being manufactured as half human and half youma, which are shapeshifting demons with a thirst for human flesh.

Raki, an ordinary boy living in a once peaceful village, had his entire life turned upside down when his family was massacred by youma. Since he was banished from his village after the tragedy, he ended up following Clare on her journey to seek vengeance on a being who murdered someone precious to her. The anime adaptation by Madhouse was released in 2007, but never really got a proper conclusion or a sequel season.

2) Nodame Cantabile

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Most of the famous music anime, such as Given and Your Lie in April, are often laced with melancholy and tragedy, which is why Nodame Cantabile stands out as a refreshing, lighthearted alternative. The story centers around Megumi Noda (Nodame) and Shinichi Chiaki, who study Western art music performance at the same Japanese music conservatory, but their talent for piano is about the only thing they have in common.

As a perfectionist, Shinichi is awestruck by Nodame’s raw talent but soon realizes that she doesn’t have the motivation needed to make it big as a musician. However, Nodame madly falls in love with him, and thus begins their chaotic love story as they juggle their musical careers and support each other along the way.

1) D.Gray-man

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The lack of anime sequels and constant manga hiatuses due to the author’s poor health severely impacted the popularity of the series. Even though it’s still known among long-term Shonen fans, its popularity is nothing compared to before. The series is praised for its brilliant world-building, unique power system, stellar art, and a thrilling plot.

Set in the late 19th century, the story centers around Allen Walker, a young and talented exorcist with a cursed eye that allows him to see the souls of artificially created monsters that exploit the souls of human beings. These monsters, known as Akuma, are created by the Millennium Earl, who wishes to bring a massive cataclysm to the world. To stop this threat, a Black Order was created that actively seeks exorcists like Allen.

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