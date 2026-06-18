2027 Is Already Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for Anime (& These 5 Series Prove It)

2026 is halfway over, and while two more anime seasons remain that will bring both new and returning series, preparations for next year have already begun. The anime industry has continued to flourish, with many new series making waves with their debuts. However, their runs only last for a few episodes, leaving fans eagerly waiting for new seasons. After the incredible anime released over the past few years, 2027 is shaping up to bring back some of the very best.

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While many more announcements and confirmations are still expected, a few highly anticipated titles already appear to be set for 2027. In particular, these five titles stand out, featuring one brand-new anime, one series returning in movie form, and three fan-favorite anime coming back with highly anticipated new seasons.

5) Dandadan Season 3

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan made waves with the release of its anime in 2024 and 2025, delivering two seasons within a span of six months and providing one of the most bizarre anime titles in recent memory. However, the series especially stood out thanks to the incredible adaptation by Science SARU, which ensured that every moment was conveyed perfectly. The animation studio went above and beyond by introducing its own unique touches, helping the series stand out as one of the best-looking anime of recent years.

However, the main element that made the anime even better was undoubtedly its premise, which helped it emerge as one of the best modern shonen series. The second season ended on a cliffhanger with the introduction of a new girl, and with Momo and Okarun’s romantic development reaching the point where she had already kissed him, anticipation for the next installment has only grown. Fortunately, Season 3 has already been announced and is set to release sometime in 2027.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Madhouse

Another anime set to return with a third season next year is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The latest season concluded only recently, but it lasted for just 10 episodes. This season was particularly interesting as it delved deeper into the series’s core theme of embracing the slow journey and reflection. For that reason, the second season has been regarded as nearly perfect despite its short length.

That said, many fans are eager for new content and are hoping to see the story progress further. The season ended with Frieren, Fern, and Stark arriving at the Northern Plateau, bringing them closer to their goal. Season 3 will explore this treacherous region in greater depth and is expected to feature much more lore progression and action, something that was largely absent from the previous season. The new season is set to arrive in fall 2027, a relatively short wait for a high-caliber anime like Frieren following a new season, something fans should be truly grateful for.

3) Kagurabachi

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Anime adaptations of Shonen Jump series are by far one of the most celebrated aspects of the anime industry, and next year will undoubtedly feature the release of many new titles from the magazine. Fortunately, the anime adaptation of the current hottest Shonen Jump series, Kagurabachi, has been confirmed for an April 2027 release. It has been one of the most highly anticipated anime projects, with fans hoping for an adaptation ever since the manga first debuted in 2023.

After three years of anticipation, the anime was finally announced recently, and new details have only solidified its status as one of the most exciting new series. Preparations for the anime are progressing so well that an early screening of its first episode will even be held at the upcoming Anime Expo. It may not even be an overstatement to say that Kagurabachi has already emerged as one of the best new anime of 2027.

2) Solo Leveling Season 3

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling debuted its first season in 2024 and followed it up with a second season the following year. Ever since that second season aired in 2025, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment, as the series has emerged as arguably the biggest anime of the modern era. The third season was finally announced, with an official release window set between 2027 and 2028. A-1 Pictures’ approach to the new season suggests that the studio is preparing an even better production.

This makes sense, as Sung Jinwoo’s next journey will take place on an entirely different level, featuring action sequences that demand only the very best adaptation. Just as Seasons 1 and 2 made waves with their releases, the third season is expected to be just as impressive, if not even better. However, fans will have to wait until late 2027 or 2028, according to the currently promised release window for the anime.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s announcement as an anime trilogy sent waves across the anime fandom, with its scale being on an entirely different level. This became evident when the first film was released in 2025, turning into an anime movie phenomenon unlike anything seen before. The movie is still running in theaters nearly a year after its initial release in Japan. While there is no official release date for Part 2, it is more than evident that the second film will arrive next year.

This should provide Ufotable with adequate time to prepare for the next installment of the trilogy, and the studio may surpass itself this time, as the stakes and action sequences are only going to become even greater. Much like the first film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is expected to be one of the biggest highlights in the anime world, rivaling Hollywood in scale when it arrives in theaters in 2027, making it one of the best years for anime.

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