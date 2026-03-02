5 Winter 2026 Anime Finales You’ll Want to Watch in March (Ranked By Hype Level)

The Winter 2026 anime schedule will all be rounding out their final episodes over the course of March, and there are five shows in particular that anime fans are going to want to see come to an end. With April fast approaching as a new wave of anime prepares for their premieres as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, it’s now time for fans to start saying their goodbyes to all of the now airing favorites. This included not only some new hits, but the returns of major franchises too.

Returning anime franchises have largely been dominating the conversation over the last few months (despite how many cool new shows made their debuts), and it’s with good reason as many of these shows quickly approach their ending. With these anime now coming to an end within their next few episodes, here’s a list breaking down five of the biggest anime finales that fans will want to see go down this March.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

5). Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1

It might feel sacrilegious to start out this list with Jujutsu Kaisen considering that Season 3 has been the hypest show of the season, but it’s final going to be much weaker than the others. This third season is only going to have enough episodes to start the Culling Game arc, and that means when it comes to an end fans are going to be left on a huge cliffhanger as we wait for the fourth season.

It’s not going to have as complete of a finale as the other shows on this list, and that’s why everything else feels a bit bigger by comparison. Regardless of how it goes out, it’s not going to feel like an ending. Either way, you’re likely still going to want to see the final fight it’s going to go out on as it’s the biggest of the season by far.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

4). My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been having a rather quiet second season as fans haven’t really caught on to how great it is yet. Telling a story set years before the events of the original, the season recently wrapped a major arc finally exploring Shota Aizawa’s backstory (filling in a plot hole left over from the original series). But it’s also made sure to highlight how its own vigilante heroes are continuing to grow with every huge undertaking they fall into.

The final episodes of the season are taking on one of the explosive arcs from the original manga, and fans will see Koichi in his most intense mission yet. Bomb threats, monsters to face, a shadowy villain and more have been slowing building up in the background of the season, and you’re going to want to see how it comes to an end.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

3). Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is the highest rated anime of all time, and the second quickly reached those same heights with its first few episodes so far. The second season has been largely focused on more self-contained adventures that only last for a single episode, but that’s changing with the second half of the season. As it heads towards its climax, Frieren and the others are now in the midst of a hunt for a deadly demon.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is having a much shorter slate of episodes than the first season, but you would never guess it seeing just how much has gone into the detail for all of the episodes thus far. But now that the series has kicked off a new arc with a major demon in tow, we’ll likely see much more of the action that fans had gotten attached to the first time around.

Courtesy of Universal

2). Golden Kamuy Final Season

But even with all of those mega franchises also running this Winter, there are two anime that fans really need to pay attention to as they reach their ultimate end. Golden Kamuy might not be getting a lot of favor from fans right now, but it’s reached its final wave of episodes this year. Now that the series is going to end the long search for the mysterious Hokkaido gold, it’s time for fans to see how the anime wraps up this long running story.

While it might not be on your radar, you should make sure to catch up so you can see what this one does at the end. It’s such a kooky series that you’ll find yourself drawn in rather quickly too.

Courtesy of David Production

1). Fire Force

Out of all of the shows reaching their end this Winter, Fire Force is the one burning the brightest right now. Atsushi Okubo’s series turned anime kicked off the final season last year, but the final wave of episodes have been nothing by chaos. There have been some fantastic battles to watch thus far, but as the world around them comes to an end it’s going absolutely haywire. Reality is warping around its characters, and it’s impacting their abilities.

Fights are more explosive than they ever have been before, characters are stronger as reality changes how they are perceived, and the world is literally falling apart under everyone’s feet. It’s a final season in all sense of the word, and you really need to see how this one comes to an end over everything else.