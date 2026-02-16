Ranking the 5 Best Winter 2026 Anime So Far (Mid-Season Update)

The Winter 2026 season has reached its halfway point, making it the perfect milestone to rank the currently airing anime based on their first half so far. This season was highly anticipated, with many major anime returning for new seasons while several new titles also debuted. With dozens of anime currently airing, only a few have truly stood out.

Frankly, the anime that have stood out the most this season are the ones that were highly anticipated, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren. With the halfway point of 2026 now here, every currently airing anime has also reached the midpoint of its scheduled run for this season, making it the perfect opportunity to reflect on the top five anime released so far and rank them across various aspects.

5) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise returned with a new season in Winter 2026, and with the foundations laid in the first season, this season has built on them perfectly and elevated the narrative in many ways. MAPPA has improved the overall quality of the anime this season; however, the true element that has elevated Hell’s Paradise as one of the best is its darker, battlefield-driven narrative.

Shinsenkyo Island was already filled with many strong characters, but the new expedition introduced even stronger ones, raising both the dark tone and the action intensity. With the latest episode solidifying death matches between the expeditioners and the Tensen, this anime truly earns its place as one of the best anime of Winter 2026 so far.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

Sentenced to Be a Hero debuted as one of the highest-ranked anime of the season, and after six episodes, it is clear that its success wasn’t just initial hype; this anime is truly exceptional. It has emerged as a perfect counter to the abundance of isekai anime, proving that fantasy stories need stronger foundations rather than relying on the same repeated tropes.

As the episodes progressed, the anime continued to prove its quality, adding political tension and dark twists that are compelling enough to keep viewers hooked. Later in the season, Sentenced to Be a Hero could still surprise and truly elevate itself as the best anime of Winter 2026 rather than just one of the best. Even if it doesn’t, it is already looking like one of the strongest contenders for the best new anime of the year.

3) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is the only anime on this list that is inspired by true real-life events, to the point that it can almost be described as a non-fiction narrative. While it was already clear that the series was meant to reflect the darker side of the entertainment industry, this season has taken that foundation to a new level.

There have been three different instances that reflected the darker side of the entertainment industry, and all of them feel disturbingly real. Meanwhile, this season has featured the Hoshino twins in new lights, which further elevates the dramatic stakes. With its impressive blend of depicting the fun side of entertainment and its eerie, dark tone, Oshi no Ko is truly one of the best and darkest anime of this season.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End took the anime community by storm, and its returning season proves why this series deserves to be called one of the highest-rated anime of all time. This season has so far continued to depict its cozy and slow-paced narrative, which are among the best elements of the anime.

However, this season went even beyond that and featured a date for Stark and Fern, something fans have wanted to see since the inception of the anime. Frieren has always been about embracing the journey rather than the destination, and it has continued to do a wonderful job with that theme. Frieren would have emerged as the best anime of this season so far without a doubt, but the next entry is simply too strong.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 wasn’t just the most anticipated anime of this season; it was arguably the most anticipated anime of the year, and the seven episodes released so far have proven why it exists on a different level. Jujutsu Kaisen has always been built on its action-driven foundation, and with this season structured around sorcerers engaging in deadly battles against each other, the action has been elevated even further.

So far, fans have witnessed Maki massacring the Zenin clan, Yuji and Yuta’s highly anticipated clash, an entertaining fight club, and teasers of what the Culling Game truly has in store. The narrative has consistently kept fans on the edge of their seats. With several episodes already emerging as some of the highest-rated on IMDb, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is truly the best anime of Winter 2026 so far, and it will be tough for any other series to challenge its position as it is only going to get more exciting from here.

