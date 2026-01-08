6 Most Useless Anime Powers That Somehow Work

Anime powers can range from god-tier, world-destroying abilities to… well, absolute garbage. You’ve got characters who can bend reality, destroy planets, or manipulate time itself, and then there are powers so hilariously useless that you have to wonder how the writers came up with them.

Useless powers remind us that anime doesn’t always have to be about who’s the strongest or flashiest. Sometimes, it’s about taking something ridiculous and finding a way to make it work — because, we all love an underdog. After all, there’s something oddly satisfying about seeing someone with a power that should fail miserably somehow pull off a win against all odds. Useless? Sure. Entertaining? Absolutely.

6. Stealing Panties (KonoSuba – Kazuma Satou)

Kazuma Satou, the perpetually unlucky protagonist of KonoSuba, has an ability called “Steal” that lets him swipe items from others. While this could be a useful skill for stealing weapons or valuables, Kazuma has a knack for unintentionally stealing… panties. This has led to countless awkward situations and earned him a reputation as a pervert. However, in true KonoSuba fashion, this ridiculous power manages to save the day on multiple occasions. Whether it’s disarming an opponent, embarrassing a foe into submission, or creating enough chaos to escape, Kazuma’s “Steal” ability somehow works when it counts.

5. Bo-BoBo’s Nose Hair (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo)

The idea of fighting villains with nose hairs sounds absurd, even by anime standards. In Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, the titular character uses his prehensile nose hairs as both weapons and tools, flinging them around like whips to defeat enemies. The sheer ridiculousness of this power often distracts opponents, giving Bo-bobo the upper hand. His combat style is so nonsensical that it borders on genius.

What makes this power somehow work is the unpredictable and chaotic nature of Bo-bobo’s attacks. His opponents often have no idea how to counter something so absurd, and his creativity with nose hair-based moves makes him surprisingly resourceful. While it’s objectively gross and impractical, the nose hair power thrives in a world where logic is an afterthought, proving that even the most ridiculous abilities can shine in the right context.

4. The Power of Slime (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Rimuru Tempest)

When Rimuru Tempest is reincarnated as a slime in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, it seems like one of the most useless forms possible. Slimes are typically considered the weakest monsters in any RPG or fantasy setting, and Rimuru’s initial abilities include things like “absorb” and “mimic,” which don’t sound particularly exciting.

However, Rimuru’s ability to absorb and analyze anything he consumes quickly becomes one of the most overpowered skills in the anime. He starts evolving rapidly, gaining abilities from anything he eats, eventually becoming a god-like being. What initially seems like a useless, low-tier reincarnation turns into an unstoppable force, proving that even the weakest forms can dominate with the right application.

3. The Ability to Explode Clothes (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko Matoi’s scissor blade and kamui Senketsu in Kill la Kill give her the power to obliterate her enemies’ clothing. While this sounds like a teenage fever dream, stripping opponents of their battle suits is actually the core of the anime’s conflict. Since clothes in this world are infused with “Life Fibers,” losing them means losing power, making Ryuko’s ability strangely effective.

The absurdity of this power is balanced by the show’s over-the-top tone and symbolic undertones. The anime explores themes of liberation and self-expression, turning what could have been a cheap gag into a surprisingly meaningful plot device. Still, it’s hard not to laugh at the fact that Ryuko’s ultimate weapon is essentially fashion sabotage.

2. The Art of Running Away (Naruto – Might Guy’s Dynamic Exit)

Might Guy, one of the strongest taijutsu users in Naruto, has a technique that’s… less than noble. The “Dynamic Exit” is literally a skill that allows him to run away in the flashiest manner possible, often involving backflips, bursts of speed, and dramatic poses. While this is technically a retreat strategy, it’s so flamboyant that it leaves enemies dumbfounded.

What makes this skill effective is its psychological impact. By the time the enemy processes what just happened, Guy is long gone, and often, the confusion disrupts their momentum entirely. It’s a perfect example of turning something inherently cowardly into something so ridiculous it becomes genius. Plus, Guy’s unshakable confidence sells it every time.

1. The Power of Luck (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Part 2: Joseph Joestar)

Joseph Joestar, the star of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, doesn’t just rely on Hamon (Ripple energy) or brute strength — his greatest asset is his uncanny luck. Time and again, Joseph survives impossible situations through sheer coincidence, outrageous gambles, or by outwitting his foes in hilariously convoluted ways.

What makes this power so unique is how self-aware it is. Joseph isn’t just lucky by accident; he leans into his absurd good fortune with over-the-top confidence, often taunting enemies mid-battle. It’s the perfect blend of comedy and badassery, earning it the top spot on this list.

