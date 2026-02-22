7 Anime You Need to Watch at Least Once (& Where to Stream Them)

It’s a great time to be an anime fan with tons of new shows to watch and a bevy of options to watch them with, but there are seven shows in particular that all fans need to see at least once. With so many new shows hitting every few weeks, and so many more classics being stacked in fans’ back catalogues, there are many shows that can fall by the wayside as a new fan jumps into the journey for the first real time. So make sure to see some of these biggest gems in particular.

There are so many different anime releases across many different kinds of genres that it can be hard to gauge which ones really need to be seen by fans the most. But when accounting for popularity, ratings, level of completion, and number of episodes, there are a few shows that really stand out as ones you should make sure to knock off your list before anything else. Read on for seven shows you need to make sure to watch next.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

7). Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Crunchyroll)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is likely going to be the modern anime series that fans are likely recommending to you the most. It’s not only the current highest ranking anime of all time, but its now airing second season has somehow surpassed all of those ratings. It’s no mystery as to why as it’s a magical adventure through a fun world, but also has a melancholy over it.

This might be better for older fans who have fond memories with friends that they’re looking back on, because that’s when it hits hardest. It’s a show about mourning the life that you once had, but maybe didn’t recognize how special it was in those moments. There’s no other show that hits in the same way.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

6). The Apothecary Diaries (Crunchyroll)

Another modern hit that has absolutely taken over the world with good reason is The Apothecary Diaries. With two seasons under its belt and a third on the way (alongside a new feature film coming to theaters), this is a show that manages to capture all kinds of different demographics and ideas. It’s not only a period piece fiction taking place in feudal China, but also is a mystery series with a young apothecary using her skills to figure things out.

There are not only many smaller mysteries across the various episodes that its lead character needs to solve, but a grander one that becomes even more clear as the two seasons roll on. It’s a lot that its lead has to juggle at many different moments, and there’s even a romance brewing as a sort of icing on the cake to complete the package. It really does hit best when it’s binged, so if you’re looking for that specifically check this one out.

courtesy of square enix

5). Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is probably one of those key anime you’ve heard every anime fan of a certain age talk about, and it’s one of the more complete experiences on this list. It’s also a bit of a special case too as it’s a full remake of a former adaptation attempt from years before. Although it’s a remake, it’s the most complete version of the story as it directly adapts Hiromu Arakawa’s original manga (which wasn’t the case with the first anime series).

But even with all of that being said, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is definitely one of those stories you just kind of need to experience to be a more complete anime fan. It’s one of those shows that people talk about for a reason with a complicated world, political strife, and a great power system at its core. It’s just got so much to enjoy.

courtesy of shueisha

4). Gintama (Netflix, Crunchyroll)

Gintama‘s an odd one to recommend to someone just getting into anime, but it’s a show that you also need to expand your horizons with. There are very few outright anime comedies that actually work because sense of humor doesn’t often translate as well as it should across the regions, but Gintama is special. It’s a series that often made fun of the fact that it was an action franchise from Shonen Jump, and the anime is the perfect kind of watch for it.

It’s got the episodic vibe that many of the classics do as there’s something fun going on in each episode, and there’s even more to enjoy when it gets serious and really dives into its action. There’s just a lot to unpack in its seemingly small package, so definitely make sure to check it out now that it’s been made more accessible.

Courtesy of Madhouse

3). My Love STORY!! (Crunchyroll)

If you’re looking for romance, there are undoubtedly a ton of different options. But if you want a series where the main couple is confirmed shortly into its run, and instead is just an anime following their everyday lives, there’s no better example than My Love STORY!!. It’s a complete package with 24 episodes under its belt, and each one is just packed with a ton of love between its central characters. At the same time, it’s also about a great group of friends too.

The series follows a gentle giant named Takeo who never expected to ever get attention from girls thanks to how hot his best friend, Sunekawa, is. But when the young Rinko falls in love with Takeo, the two spark an unexpected romance that you’ll want to watch blossom the entire time. It’s just a bubbly show that hits you right in the feels.

Courtesy of Madhouse

2). Death Note (Tubi, Pluto, Netflix, Crunchyroll)

Death Note‘s also another one of those big anime classics that keeps getting recommended for a release. Another complete experience with under 30 episodes, Death Note tells the very complicated story of Light Yagami, a genius high schooler who comes across a special notebook that kills anyone who’s name is written down into it. With Light being inspired to cleanse the world by killing all the criminals, it sparks a manhunt into his identity.

The first half of the series follows the close cat and dog chase between Light and the detective trying to figure out his true identity, and the second half then reveals how Light is keeping his future life from falling apart. It’s just one of those stories that really felt perfect for a manga and anime release, so make sure you check it out.

Courtesy of Bones

1). Mob Psycho 100 (Crunchyroll)

But if there’s one complete anime series that you absolutely need to see, Mob Psycho 100 is it. From the same creator behind One-Punch Man, this is an entirely different kind of series. Mob is a psychic with apocalyptic level psychic powers that unleash when he loses control of his emotions, but he wants nothing more in the world than being a person who doesn’t really on that power. He just wants a fun school life where he can confess to his crush.

But through three seasons that grow bigger in scope each time, Mob is put against powerful foes, wild kinds of characters, and all kinds of unique situations. On top of that, it’s sequences are brilliantly animated and come to life with a flair that you really won’t see on the same level anywhere. With great action, comedy, and lots of fun, Mob Psycho 100 is a must watch anime.

