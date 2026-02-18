10 More Incredible Anime With No Bad Episodes

Starting an anime series can be quite daunting when you know there is always a possibility that it will end up falling off in the middle. It’s rare for a series to be perfect from start to finish, especially when most popular series disappoint in one way or another. Many famous classics, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto, were long-running series that often released fillers and underwhelming episodes in between. However, with the new format of seasonal or short anime series, the problem has been toned down quite a lot. Even so, anime where all episodes are intriguing will always be appreciated.

A while back, Comic Book shared a list of 10 incredible anime series that didn’t have a single bad episode. However, the world of anime is vast, and that’s not nearly enough to cover all the titles. So, here’s another list of such perfect series, so make sure to add them to your watch list.

10) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image Courtesy of Studio Enishiya

2025’s darkest anime series wraps up its story in just six episodes, leaving no room for unnecessary detours. Each episode feels intense, with high emotional stakes as viewers gradually learn more about the characters and what they plan to do next. The narrative takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, unfolding a complex psychological tale centered on an unsmiling girl, Shizuka Kuze, and an alien she names Takopi, who wants nothing more than to bring her happiness.

9) Haikyu!!

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

As one of the greatest Shonen masterpieces, this sports drama focuses on training sessions, practice matches, and official tournaments. The story centers on Karasuno High School’s boys’ volleyball team as they continue to work tirelessly toward reaching the Nationals. Haikyu!! doesn’t focus solely on the protagonist, but also gives significant attention to much of the supporting cast, including players from rival schools that Karasuno competes against.

8) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those series that gets you hooked from the first episode, and it doesn’t miss even once. The series’ explosive popularity can easily be justified by its incredible animation quality, filled with intense action and high stakes as the characters engage in one battle after another. JJK is an incredibly fast-paced story, rushing to reveal a lot of information in the shortest time possible, so even those episodes without much action are worth the praise.

7) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Image courtesy of J.C.STAFF

As one of the most hilarious gag comedies of all time, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. barely leaves any room for complaint. The series is episodic in nature, and each episode features at least one or two absurd situations in which the protagonist must solve problems without drawing anyone’s attention. The show never gets boring, as every episode presents a fresh scenario centered on a cast of eccentric characters, each with their own goals, as they interact with Saiki Kusuo, a powerful psychic whose abilities seem limitless.

6) Link Click

Image Courtesy of LAN

If you look at the premise of the story, you’ll never be able to guess that Link Click is an unbelievably emotional story. This donghua (Chinese animation) is considered one of the best mysteries of all time as it focuses on time travel, where the protagonist, Cheng Xiaoshi, has the power to enter photos and take over the body of the person behind the camera. On the other hand, his partner, Lu Guang, navigates the past by looking at the pictures. Each time Xiaoshi time-travels through a picture, he lives as someone new, experiencing the same emotions, guilt, regret, and all kinds of overwhelming feelings the person had in the past.

5) Parasyte: The Maxim

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Many series question humanity and what it means to be human, but few do it as beautifully yet heartbreakingly as this psychological thriller. The story is about an ordinary but intelligent teenage boy, Shinichi Izumi, who lost his humanity without even knowing what was missing from him. The journey begins with a life-changing incident where he is forced to coexist with an alien species that is inhabiting his right hand. The anime continues to showcase the struggles Shinichi goes through as he not only tries to reclaim what he has lost but also confronts the threats in front of him to save mankind.

4) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

As one of the most beautifully animated series of all time, Demon Slayer offers breathtaking visuals during the fights and even ordinary moments as fans learn more about the characters. Tanjiro’s journey begins as a 13-year-old before he loses his family and then joins the Demon Slayer Corps at 15. Each episode follows his journey toward finding a way to turn his sister back into a human, even though it’s almost an impossible dream.

3) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Violet’s journey as an Auto Memory Doll who transforms people’s emotions into words begins after she wakes up from her injuries during a war. Having served as a child soldier for years, Violet was unable to feel emotions. However, now that the war is over, she wants to find a new purpose in life, and she decides to do everything she can to understand human emotions. However, each client brings a new set of challenges and heartbreak for her as she travels all across the land to help her clients.

2) Kids on the Slope

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

This beautiful coming-of-age story remains one of MAPPA’s most underrated works even to this day. The anime is only 12 episodes long, but it’s enough to leave a long-lasting impression as it focuses on themes of navigating adolescence, romantic love, and music. Kaoru Nishimi keeps transferring schools due to his father’s job and is unable to make friends because of this. However, his life takes a major turn during the summer of 1966 when he meets Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer, and his friend Ritsuko Mukae.

1) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Although it’s regrettable that the anime never released its second season, it’s still worth watching as this wholesome and hilarious story appeals to anyone who wants to take a break from thriller or intense shows. It’s a heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery that takes place on a quiet, small island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. Although initially reluctant to move into the countryside, Handa finds his true calling as an artist before long.

