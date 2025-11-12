7 Most Powerful Boruto Villains, Ranked

At the inception of Boruto, the series had to build upon the twist of the powerful villain Kaguya Otsutsuki, who was introduced in the final moments of Naruto. Since Boruto follows the core notion of the shonen genre, where each new villain tends to be stronger than the last, the series was compelled to introduce antagonists at least on Kaguya’s level, if not stronger.

This initially suggested that the sequel to Naruto would feature random alien-like beings with no depth. However, from the very start, the series has introduced surprisingly intriguing villains. As new enemies continue to grow stronger with the story’s progression, Boruto has undeniably shattered its power system, with these seven villains proving just how absurdly powerful they are.

7) Code

Code was the strongest member of the Inner Kara organization, to the point where he deliberately placed limiters on himself to prove his loyalty to his master. However, once those limiters were removed, Code became too powerful for anyone to handle. With an army of Claw Grimes, creatures he created after his restraints were lifted, he posed an ultimate threat.

Being proven stronger than Jigen should have automatically made him one of the most formidable villains. However, since the inception of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Code was easily overwhelmed by the titular protagonist. Still, this doesn’t diminish his potential, as he remains one of the central villains, and it’s evident he will return even stronger.

6) Daemon

Daemon’s role remains ambiguous regarding which side he truly stands on. Having started as a villain and still needing to prove his loyalty to the heroes, his tendency to turn on Konoha at any moment makes him best regarded as a villain, and a powerful one at that. Like his sister Eida, Daemon was created from the husk of the most powerful being ever mentioned in the Naruto franchise, Shibai Otsutsuki.

One of Shibai’s abilities was to reflect any direct harm inflicted upon him back onto the attacker. With such power, no character in the series has dared to touch him. Meanwhile, Daemon’s physical strength is also off the charts. As the story progresses and he finally gets the chance to unleash his full abilities, fans will soon discover just how powerful Daemon truly is.

5) Mamushi

Mamushi is one of the new villains introduced in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series, and his powers have already elevated him to another level. Chapter 27 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals that Mamushi, one of the Divine Trees who plans to target Konoha and go after Eida, possesses an ability similar to Naruto’s Shadow Clone Jutsu, but with only its advantages.

With the power to divide himself infinitely without losing any strength or chakra, but only intelligence, Mamushi presents himself as an army of the Divine Trees. This already makes him an incredibly powerful character, and his decision to challenge the entire Konoha village, even with Daemon present, clearly implies that he is a force not to be reckoned with and one of the most powerful villains the Boruto series will ever see.

4) Hidari

Currently, Hidari appears to be the second strongest member of the Divine Trees and is clearly one of the strongest villains in the series. While some fans may argue that his earlier actions were underwhelming, he is expected to prove his strength in the future, possessing the power of Sasuke Uchiha within the Divine Tree husk.

As the Divine Trees continue to grow stronger over time, Hidari will eventually emerge as the kind of villain fans once hoped to see Sasuke become. Given this buildup, it is evident that the Boruto series intends to keep him as one of its final villains, essentially allowing fans to witness a version of Sasuke in battle through Hidari.

3) MomoshikiOtsutsuki

Momoshiki is the first villain of the Boruto installment, and while first villains are often expected to be weak, his power proved to be on par with Naruto’s strongest villain, Kaguya Otsutsuki. Even without consuming a more fertile chakra fruit, Momoshiki was immensely powerful, and it took Naruto and Sasuke giving their all, along with the assistance of others, to finally defeat him.

Had Momoshiki eaten a fertile fruit like Kaguya, he would have certainly become even stronger. However, that doesn’t mean he was weak in any sense, he was undeniably a god-level character. With him still existing inside Boruto, the possibility of his return remains, and he could even come back stronger than before.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki, the main villain of the first installment of the Boruto series, was revealed to have come to Earth alongside Kaguya and was originally meant to consume Earth’s chakra fruit. After Kaguya’s betrayal, Isshiki survived for centuries, waiting for the right moment to return. His immense power became evident in his battle against Sasuke and Naruto, when he fully took over his first vessel, Jigen, and proved far too strong for both of them.

Even with Naruto and Sasuke at full power, they were unable to overpower him as they did Momoshiki, until Naruto’s Baryon Mode became the key to Isshiki’s defeat. Had Isshiki not been on a timer, it is clear he would have emerged victorious, defeating the shinobi and becoming even stronger.

1) Jura

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has made it clear that Jura, as the leader of the Divine Trees, is the final antagonist of this installment filled with overpowered characters. As the final villain, Jura has to exist on an entirely different level, and with each new chapter, his arsenal continues to prove that he truly does.

In his latest encounter with Boruto and Kawaki, it was hinted that Jura was able to break Kashin Koji’s presence by observing him from the future, suggesting that he can even surpass the limits of time itself. Meanwhile, the latest chapter also revealed that Jura possesses an impenetrable defense, using the Divine Tree as his protective husk. It is evident that Jura will only continue to grow stronger and could possibly become a being comparable to Shibai Otsutsuki, showing what a true god-like character looks like within the overpowered shinobi narrative.

