After 26 Years, Boruto Is Upgrading Naruto’s Most Iconic Signature Move

Naruto manga was first released in September 1999, and from its very first chapter, it made clear what would become the titular protagonist’s most signature move, one that went on to be among the most iconic jutsu in the franchise. Its successor, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, in its latest chapter, has now highlighted Naruto’s most famous technique with a new twist. The current narrative of Boruto revolves around the Shinobi, particularly those from Konoha, as they prepare to fight against the series’ main villains, the Divine Trees. In the latest revelation, Boruto and his partner, Kashin Koji, using their prescience, warn Konoha Village that Mamushi of the Divine Trees will be the one initiating the attack.

It is revealed that Mamushi will attack Konoha to devour his primary target, Eida, and fulfill his desire to evolve. However, the most notable detail from Kashin Koji’s revelation is that Mamushi possesses a technique strikingly similar to Naruto’s most iconic jutsu, the Shadow Clone Jutsu. The details surrounding Mamushi’s ability confirm that it is an upgraded version of Naruto’s signature move in every way. While it still has its flaws, Mamushi’s technique will evoke strong nostalgia for Naruto’s Shadow Clone Jutsu, especially since fans haven’t seen Naruto use it in a long time.

Boruto‘s New Villain Embodies Naruto’s Iconic Move With an Upgrade

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 27, titled “Bet Your Life On It,” Kashin Koji not only warns the Konoha villagers about Mamushi’s attack but also reveals that Mamushi’s primary technique is called Division. Koji explains that it isn’t an ordinary Shadow Clone Jutsu, as it doesn’t involve splitting chakra or physical strength. Instead, each clone Mamushi produces is a real version of himself. This instantly elevates Naruto’s signature move to an entirely new level, as traditional shadow clones are easy to counter since they don’t embody the real person. Moreover, Mamushi can produce unlimited clones since the technique doesn’t rely on dividing chakra.

While this makes Mamushi seem nearly unbeatable, Kashin Koji also reveals the technique’s flaw. Though details remain limited, Mamushi’s intelligence decreases with every clone he creates. This means the more clones there are, the less intelligent they become. However, as the clones are defeated and their numbers decrease, the remaining ones regain intelligence. Since each clone is a true individual capable of creating new clones, Kashin Koji emphasizes that every single one must be defeated simultaneously.

These details suggest that even though Mamushi’s Division Technique has a major flaw, its advantages far outweigh it. With Boruto not participating in this fight, defending against Mamushi will prove extremely difficult for Konoha’s shinobi. However, key players like Inojin, now armed with a new technique, are preparing for the imminent battle. Ultimately, this latest revelation significantly upgrades Naruto’s most iconic move, and it will be fascinating to see how ninjas from Konoha manage to defend against it, especially with Boruto’s main hero’s absence adding to the tension.

