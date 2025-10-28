5 Boruto Characters Stronger Than Naruto

The Naruto series culminated with its titular protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, undoubtedly becoming one of the strongest characters in the franchise. By possessing the power of every tailed beast and becoming the perfect jinchūriki, Naruto’s physical prowess is truly unparalleled, earning him the title of the world’s strongest shinobi. However, with the sequel’s emergence, the series has moved far beyond its power scale to maintain excitement for Naruto’s successor.

The Naruto series itself began breaking the power scale by introducing Kaguya, an alien being among ninjas. With Kaguya Ōtsutsuki setting the foundation of the power hierarchy, the Boruto series has introduced characters even stronger than her. While Naruto still remains one of the most powerful shinobi in the world, he wouldn’t stand a chance against some of the characters introduced in the sequel.

5) Hidari

Hidari is one of the Divine Tree entities and stands out among them because he was created after devouring Sasuke. Since the Divine Trees gain access to the powers of those they consume, Hidari naturally exists on the same level as Naruto due to being a copy of Sasuke. However, what truly elevates him is the added advantage of being a Divine Tree.

As a Divine Tree, Hidari is infused with the Ten Tails’ chakra and additionally possesses two Rinnegan. As the Divine Trees continue to develop greater consciousness over time, it’s evident that Hidari will only grow stronger, eventually emerging as a version of Sasuke empowered by the Ten Tails and two Rinnegan, a combination strong enough to defeat even a prime Naruto.

4) Boruto Uzumaki

It would have been unthinkable to imagine Boruto ever approaching his father’s level, especially by the end of the first Boruto installment. However, since the beginning of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the titular protagonist has returned from the timeskip on a level comparable to a god-like shinobi. While Naruto was always backed by the power of the tailed beasts, it was revealed during the timeskip that Boruto trained under Sasuke, another shinobi close to Naruto in strength, and developed power that has indeed surpassed his father’s.

Honing the skills of his father, Naruto, and his grandfather, Minato Namikaze, Boruto has emerged as a master of ninjutsu. Though Boruto is already a powerful shinobi without external boosts, he also possesses the power of an Ōtsutsuki within him, which has yet to be fully unleashed in the next installment. If it isn’t already clear that Boruto is stronger than Naruto, once he releases the creature dwelling inside him, he will undoubtedly surpass his father, a natural progression for the protagonist of a sequel with elevated power scaling.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki

On the verge of death, Isshiki Ōtsutsuki not only took on a prime Naruto at full power but also fought against Sasuke simultaneously. This proves that Isshiki Ōtsutsuki was actually stronger than both Naruto and Sasuke combined. Had it not been for his broken vessel, Jigen, and Kawaki’s trick, Isshiki would have likely countered Naruto’s Baryon Mode and emerged even stronger.

From the path set for him and being the original Ōtsutsuki meant to consume Earth’s chakra fruit instead of Kaguya, Isshiki stood in a league of his own and was likely on the path to the enigmatic god-level being, Shibai Ōtsutsuki. However, he was ultimately defeated by Naruto, though it’s important to note that it was time that defeated him, not Naruto himself.

2) Jura

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has introduced its main set of villains emerging from the Ten Tails itself, who become self-aware beings known as the Divine Tree entities. Their leader naturally serves as the main antagonist of the Boruto series and has emerged as the strongest being to ever exist in the franchise. This directly places him above Naruto in strength in many ways, especially considering Naruto’s nerf.

However, as new chapters are released, the details surrounding Jura’s abilities only further elevate him, such as his power to see through prescience and his use of the Ten Tails’ husk to create an impenetrable defense. This means that even if Naruto were to use his Baryon Mode, Jura would likely remain unaffected due to his overwhelming defense. With such abilities, Jura could easily take down Naruto even at his full power.

1) Shibai Otsutsuki

Shibai Ōtsutsuki isn’t just stronger than Naruto; he is the strongest character to ever exist in the Naruto franchise. So far, it seems he will always remain the most powerful being in both the Naruto and Boruto series. Shibai was only mentioned in the text, revealing that as an Ōtsutsuki, he had achieved the true godhood that other Ōtsutsuki strive to attain.

By devouring multiple chakra fruits, Shibai ascended to a higher realm beyond the physical and achieved true divinity, leaving his body behind, from which Amado created several powerful characters in Boruto. At this point, it seems unlikely that anyone will ever match Shibai, making him not only stronger than Naruto but also one of the most powerful characters to ever exist in the Naruto and Boruto universe.

