3 Best Things Boruto Has Done to Improve Naruto Canon (And Not Even The Haters Can Deny Them)

The Naruto series is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable installments in the anime and manga industry. It has made a lasting cultural impact with its powerful narrative, and fans widely regard it as one of the greatest anime and manga series ever created. While the series is iconic and will remain so for years to come, it isn’t without its flaws.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over its decade-long run, the series has accumulated several noticeable issues, even within its canon storyline. Meanwhile, its successor, Boruto, often dismissed as an unnecessary installment, actually improves upon some of Naruto’s weakest elements as a sequel. Here are three improvements Boruto makes that even its critics can’t deny.

3) World-Building Perfectly Matches the Tone of Its Environment

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Throughout Naruto’s long run of over 700 episodes, there is never a moment that even remotely suggests any form of scientific advancement. The series never hints that Naruto’s world is technologically developed, not even to the extent of showcasing a single mechanical vehicle. This implies that the Naruto world is set in a time when such breakthroughs have yet to occur.

However, the Boruto series immediately establishes a scientifically advanced setting, featuring trains and integrating science as a major part of the ninja world. This sudden introduction of technology, while Naruto never hinted at it, feels strikingly distinct. It highlights how Naruto lacked environmental detail to enhance its world-building, something Boruto continues to improve upon, making its setting feel much more natural and cohesive as the narrative progresses.

2) Female Characters

Even though Naruto features many characters with remarkable depth, especially among villains in Naruto, the series unfortunately falls into the classic pattern of using female characters as fodder without proper development. Their involvement often feels forced and unnecessary. Boruto, however, has clearly fixed this issue with characters like Sarada Uchiha, a member of the main trio, who has motivations that go far beyond chasing the “hot guy” in the group.

While romantic rivalry still exists in Boruto, its narrative treatment feels much more natural and engaging. With Sarada and Sumire reaching a mutual understanding and using their rivalry for character growth rather than slapstick comedy, unlike Ino and Sakura, Boruto redeems one of Naruto’s most glaring mistakes and continues to improve upon it.

1) The Ōtsutsuki Clan Has Become the Favorite Part of Boruto

Image courtesy of Pierrot

By far, the biggest issue in the Naruto series is its unnecessary twist at the end, where everything is pinned on Kaguya Ōtsutsuki. This development weakened the ending and made the arcs of other great villains, such as Madara Uchiha, feel underwhelming. It remains one of Naruto’s weakest points, but the expansion of the Ōtsutsuki clan and their lore has become the foundation and one of the most engaging aspects of Boruto.

From the beginning, Boruto made it clear that its villains would be rooted in the Ōtsutsuki clan, giving the series room to introduce compelling antagonists. With the introduction of the Divine Trees in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the series continues to build on Naruto’s weakest element, suggesting that Boruto’s conclusion may surpass Naruto’s in execution.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!