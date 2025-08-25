2 Years Later, Naruto Fans Are Happier Than Ever With Boruto’s Return

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, began on August 20th, 2023, to open the next chapter for Boruto Uzumaki. On its two-year anniversary, the series released Chapter 25, which seemingly marks the conclusion of its first major narrative while setting the stage for future plots and conflicts. When the Boruto manga was first introduced as the successor to its predecessor, carrying forward the legacy Naruto had established, it was inevitable that fans would have mixed feelings about this continuation. With Naruto’s own son taking on the role of protagonist, the series initially felt like an unnecessary extension. For many fans of the original, the main reason to start reading Boruto was its early teaser hinting at Naruto’s supposed death.

From the very beginning, it is fair to say that long-time fans picked up the series largely to discover what had happened to Naruto and why Konoha was destroyed, especially with Boruto shown wielding Sasuke’s sword and wearing his headband. The series created strong anticipation for Naruto fans, and as it progressed, it gave many classic characters from the original their moments to shine, further amplifying the excitement. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations steadily introduced familiar elements from Naruto, laying a solid foundation. However, it was only toward the end of its first installment that Boruto truly began diving into its core narrative, with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex carrying that momentum from the very first chapter. While fans feared the excitement might wane, its development over the past two years has only strengthened the story, solidifying Boruto as a compelling narrative in its own right.

In the Past Two Years, Boruto Has Grown Properly Into Its Own Story

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex opens with its first chapter following the events of the initial installment, detailing the time-skip that occurred after Eida swapped Boruto’s existence with Kawaki. Konoha continues its pursuit of Boruto as the alleged killer of Naruto and Hinata, while Code also seeks to capture him. From the beginning, the series has built strong anticipation by showcasing Boruto’s growth into a warrior of even greater caliber than Code, who was once considered the main antagonist. Boruto was introduced with new abilities, including Uzuhiko, a new form of Rasengan that instantly overwhelmed Code.

It was also revealed that Boruto had mastered the Flying Raijin Jutsu, a technique once wielded by two of the most formidable shinobi of the past. At first, the series seemed to focus only on raising Boruto’s aura as the titular protagonist. However, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex quickly began to explore the events of the time-skip, gradually revealing a more intricate narrative. Flashbacks unveiled how the Ten-Tails had begun manifesting into Divine Tree people through Code’s Claw Grime warriors, created using the Ten-Tails.

They begin developing consciousness when one of the shinobi succumbs to them and transforms into a God Tree. This development revealed that Boruto was preparing for an even greater threat, as even fan favorites like Sasuke had been turned into Divine Tree warriors. With Jura leading these new entities, the series continued to thrill fans by showcasing the immense danger they posed, while also reintroducing Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast, with the twist of him residing inside Himawari. However, what has been the truly standout aspect of the Boruto series is actually revealed in the first major conflict of the ninjas against the Divine Trees, and in this narrative, Boruto has proven to even fix Naruto‘s mistakes and incorporate an element that Naruto scarcely explored.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Is Also Fixing Naruto’s Mistakes

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The first expedition of the group of ninjas to uncover the Divine Trees’ motives and save their allies has been highly impactful, shaping Boruto into its own manga by incorporating the element of “love,” something fans never expected to see in a ninja series. This theme is first hinted at through the Divine Tree warriors, who were surprised by the determination the shinobi displayed when fighting to protect their loved ones. It is also what allowed Konohamaru Sarutobi to defeat Matsuri, the Divine Tree manifestation of Moegi Kazamatsuri. However, Sarada stands out the most, as by accepting her feelings for Boruto, she truly awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan, securing victory.

Through this romantic element, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex not only crafted a compelling narrative but also corrected Naruto’s unnecessary romantic rivalry between Ino and Sakura. With Sarada and Sumire, the series proved that even something as seemingly cliché as “romance” could add real depth to female characters, something Naruto struggled with. Across its strong 25 chapters, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has firmly established its own narrative and plot to the point where Naruto’s whereabouts have become secondary. As a result, it is clear that fans of the original Naruto series are more than satisfied with Boruto’s evolution into its own manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has reached its two-year anniversary with 25 chapters. We at Comicbook.com are very pleased with its evolution, and we’d love to hear your thoughts on the manga and how it has developed over the past two years in the comments below.