10 Strongest Dragon Ball Characters, Ranked

If you’ve ever heard of the word anime, you’ve undoubtedly heard about Dragon Ball as well. Thanks to Akira Toriyama’s brilliant mind, it didn’t take long for Goku to become a familiar name among anime watchers and non-anime fans alike. And it all started in 1986 when the first episodes of Dragon Ball came out on Fuji TV and later on Cartoon Network. The series took everyone by surprise with its fame and charm, introducing Goku as a kid who trained his way to become the strongest among all. Along the way, he came across quite a lot of friends and villains, many far stronger than himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The power system in the Dragon Ball franchise has always been Earth-shattering, but before our favorite characters turned into Saiyan modes, they were young warriors under the tutelage of powerful mentors. The Dragon Ball series paved the way for the beloved Dragon Ball Z series featuring many of the strongest characters of all time. But that doesn’t mean the original series had nothing going on for it. Which is why we have compiled this list of the strongest OG Dragon Ball characters and ranked them based on on-screen feats, power, and impact. Let’s get started!

10) Yamcha

Once a desert bandit, Yamcha quickly turned into a fighter after training under the ever-famous Master Roshi. He was hesitant to make friends with Goku, but formed an alliance with him whenever there was trouble. Coming to skillset, Yamcha has got some serious moves: Spirit Ball for those tricky ki control moments and Wolf Fang Fist for raw, aggressive strikes — proving he’s more than just a lone bandit.

But what really sets Yamcha apart is that he’s a strong Earthling who is not afraid to try his luck even with significantly more powerful opponents. His battles may not always result in victory, but they always show resilience and a strong fighting spirit. His fights against Tien and Piccolo Jr. in the 21st Tournament were brutal (even if he lost). While his journey from Emperor Pilaf’s arc to the World Tournaments proved he could hold his own… at least until the power levels went insane.

9) Krillin

Like most characters, Krillin was originally introduced as Goku’s rival in the Dragon Ball series. But during their training under Master Roshi, Krillin became Goku’s best friend and ally in no time. Despite his short appearance, Krillin is a powerful Earthling who is often underestimated. His battle tactics, combined with his abilities, make him a powerful ally among the Z warriors.

Known for techniques like the Solar Flare, Kamehameha, and the devastating Destructo Disc, Krillin has repeatedly proven that he can hold his own even against overwhelming odds. His combat against Piccolo Jr. earned him Piccolo’s respect as well as showcased his skills as a martial artist. And his character development shines particularly in the 21st to 23rd World Tournament Sagas, as well as the King Piccolo Saga, where he continuously evolves from a comic sidekick to a genuinely skilled warrior.

8) Mercenary Tao

A famous and very expensive assassin for hire, General Tao was the epitome of ruthlessness. He was known for making crude jokes at bad times and would often resort to dirty tactics when close to defeat. But it came to fighting, Tao didn’t mess around. Hired by the Red Ribbon Army, he effortlessly killed General Blue using only his tongue and accepted the mission to dispose off kid Goku.

His Pressure Point tongue can paralyze his opponents mid-fight like it’s nothing. Then there’s the Dodon Ray, a ki blast deadlier than a bullet, and the Super Dodon Wave for enemies he really wants gone. His fight against Goku in the Red Ribbon Army Saga showed just how vicious he was. And let’s not forget his twisted comeback in the Tien Saga—because apparently, getting blown up just turns him into Cyborg Tao, who’s a whole new level of terrifying.

7) Master Roshi

With over 300 years of life experience, Master Roshi has proudly taught numerous students who have now surpassed even Saiyan modes. But that’s not what makes him one of the anime’s oldest and most powerful characters. This pervy old man is in fact the founder of the mighty Kamehameha, the move that shaped Dragon Ball’s entire power system.

Roshi’s got tricks for days: the Thunder Shock Surprise to fry opponents, Hypnosis for mind games, and centuries of combat IQ. He fought Goku in the 21st Tournament finals to prove even monsters need finesse, clashed with Tien in the 22nd to show how age meant nothing, and sacrificed himself against King Piccolo like a true master. From early tournaments to backing the crew against the Red Ribbon Army, Roshi is the godfather of Earth’s warriors.

6) Tien Shinhan

Tien is a powerful earthling who possesses non-human powers due to his ancestry. Initially seeking to eliminate Goku as revenge for his former master, Mercenary Tao, Tien quickly realized he was on the wrong side. After that, his training under Master Roshi turned him into an ally for the Z warriors, where he wasted no time in becoming a hero.

Tien’s no Saiyan but he’s also not completely human, and it shows during his fights. His Solar Flare blinds gods, his Tri-Beam burns life force for raw power, and the Four Witches Technique multiplies his limbs. During the 22nd World Tournament, he pushed Goku to the absolute limit in their iconic clash before defeating Master Roshi himself, proving Crane School’s brutality could rival even Turtle wisdom. And when King Piccolo terrorized Earth, Tien stepped up and gave his all.

5) Mr. Popo

Little has been said about the mysterious Mr. Popo but one thing is for sure: he remains undefeated. Mr. Popo is Kami’s servant in the Lookout who has served Kami and even his predecessors, making him one of the oldest and strongest characters in the OG Dragon Ball series. Although he does not actively participate in matters of the Earth, he can teleport anywhere when needed.

With Magic Materialization, he conjures anything out of thin air, and his Spiritual Awareness means he’s always ten steps ahead. For three years, Mr. Popo trained Goku at Kami’s behest, tossing him around the Lookout like a ragdoll until the Saiyan earned his respect. After that, Goku was ready to battle in the 23rd World Tournament. From the Kami training arc to guiding Earth’s defenders in the Piccolo Jr. saga, Popo’s the silent powerhouse who’s seen it all. Later Dragon Ball iterations have Popo even facing down Super Saiyan forms of Goten and Trunks, suggesting inconsistent power levels down the line, but he still ranks among the strongest in the original Dragon Ball.

4) Kami

As the Guardian of the Earth, Kami should just be chilling with his almighty powers and playing god. But when the stakes got high, he had to intervene and show his true potential. The good counterpart of the evil King Piccolo possesses phenomenal abilities and aura. His Eye Laser slices through foes, his Evil Containment Wave seals away nightmares, and his Sealing Magic locks down threats permanently.

With Spirit Energy and the Divine Dragon Orb, he manipulates the battlefield like a god (because he is one). Even his Explosive Wave isn’t just for show. During the 23rd World Tournament, he destroyed Yajirobe and Yamcha without breaking a sweat before facing Piccolo Jr. in a battle that shook the arena. From guiding warriors in training arcs to the high-stakes Piccolo Jr. Saga, Kami is Dragon Ball’s shadow protector — always watching and ready.

3) King Piccolo

Kami’s evil and demonic counterpart, King Piccolo did nothing but wreak havoc on the peaceful Earth. He sought to eliminate every martial artist and seek the position of the Guardian of the Earth. Making him the first Dragon Ball villain who made the world feel actually helpless.

His Explosive Demon Wave leveled cities while the Makosen punched holes through mountains, and his Finger Beam picked off enemies like target practice. But nothing matched his rage when he fought Goku, brutally avenging his son’s death. The battle was so vicious that it nearly ended the Dragon Team for good, almost rewriting the fate of every character with his raw, merciless strength.

2) Piccolo Jr.

One of Goku’s best friends and allies, Piccolo Jr. was once a ruthless villain just like his father, the Demon King. In fact, he surpassed even his father when it came to being skilled and calculated. But his story wasn’t just about power; it was about breaking free from your past and not just being another monster.

At the 23rd World Tournament, he crushes Krillin, then pushes Goku to the absolute edge. His Mouth Blast turns the air into a killzone, his Light Grenade hits like a falling star, and the Dust Attack blinds the enemy before they even know what’s happening. Even his Chasing Bullet ki blasts hunt you down like a predator, establishing him as one of the strongest characters in the OG Dragon Ball series.

1) Goku

Is it a surprise that the main character of the entire Dragon Ball franchise is also its strongest character? Most certainly not! But Goku did not achieve this greatness overnight. He trained under the most powerful beings in the universe for several years. From Bora and Master Roshi to Kami and Mr. Popo, Goku has worked immensely hard on his skills.

Master Roshi may be the pioneer of the Kamehameha, but it was Goku who perfected it. The Power Pole extended his reach (literally) in early fights. And then there’s Ultra Instinct, the pinnacle of his growth, where his body moves faster than thought itself. But the Saiyan’s greatest trait is how he never gives up, even when critically wounded. Pushing himself to the limit to face every villain and walking away stronger each time.