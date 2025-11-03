7 Times Powerful Dragon Ball Z Characters Looked Weak

The main installment of the Dragon Ball franchise is undoubtedly Dragon Ball Z, the second installment that will likely remain the series’ most defining entry. This installment featured a variety of narrative elements, one of which was the ever-changing power scaling that began with Z’s introduction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the story progressed, so did the measure of power, with new arcs constantly introducing characters of even greater strength. This progression made previously powerful characters appear weak in comparison. Naturally, this included most of the main cast, with even god-like characters introduced later seeming weaker despite their immense strength. Here are seven such times from Dragon Ball Z where even the most powerful characters looked weak.

7) Goku’s Base Form

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

By the end of the first installment of the Dragon Ball franchise, with Goku defeating Piccolo, the protagonist had emerged as the strongest character. However, the very first arc of Dragon Ball Z quickly showed that Goku was still far from being truly powerful, as his brother Raditz gave him a harsh reality check with the strength of a real Saiyan. The very first battle made Goku seem so weak that he had to sacrifice his life just to defeat Raditz.

During this arc, it was also revealed that even his son, Gohan, possessed greater potential than him. Fortunately, this outcome motivated Goku to keep pushing his limits and grow stronger with every challenge. However, that doesn’t mean he stopped appearing weak at times, even after reaching new heights.

6) Krillin

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

With Krillin first introduced as Goku’s rival in the original installment, fans had high expectations for his character moving forward into the new series. However, Dragon Ball Z is fully committed to Krillin’s role as a side character, someone present mainly to emphasize how grave the situation had become. In the Saiyan Saga, with the arrival of Nappa and Vegeta, Krillin’s role was solidified as that of a strong human who was still weak in the larger power scale.

This arc confirmed that no human would ever be able to match the strength of the Saiyans or other powerful beings. This was unfortunate, as Krillin had proven himself a worthy rival to Goku in the first installment, mastering many of the same techniques and even managing to harm Frieza. However, the power scaling was undeniably unfair to Krillin, as in almost any other anime universe, he would have been considered a god-tier character.

5) Frieza Was No Match For Future Trunks

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Frieza had long been warned by a prophecy that a Super Saiyan would eventually rise and defeat him. To prevent this, the galactic tyrant took drastic measures, even going as far as destroying Planet Vegeta, the Saiyans’ home world. However, Goku and Vegeta’s rebellion eventually proved strong enough to defeat Frieza. Still, it’s important to note that despite his fear of a Super Saiyan, Frieza was able to hold his own for quite some time.

When he later returned to Earth seeking revenge, Future Trunks effortlessly defeated him with a single attack, cutting him to pieces before erasing his existence. For someone who once destroyed entire planets, Frieza seemed like an unparalleled villain. However, the power scaling of the Dragon Ball franchise ultimately made even its most iconic antagonist appear weak in comparison.

4) Gohan

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Gohan was initially deemed the strongest among all characters, a notion solidified at the end of the Cell Saga when he became the first Saiyan to achieve the ascended Super Saiyan level, better known as Super Saiyan 2. With this arc’s conclusion and Goku’s death, it was implied that Gohan had become Earth’s strongest protector and would remain so.

However, in the very next saga, Gohan, who continued his role as Earth’s defender, appeared far weaker than Vegeta, who had kept training and surpassed him in strength. Meanwhile, Goku, through his own continued training, also surpassed Gohan. Perhaps Akira Toriyama originally intended for Gohan to remain the strongest character in the Dragon Ball franchise, but weakened him due to the demand to continue the series and bring back its original main characters.

3) Shin

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Shin is the first character in the Dragon Ball franchise to be introduced as a god-like being. Referred to as the Supreme Kai, he serves as the overseer of the entire universe. Naturally, when he first appeared, fans expected him to be stronger than anyone else. With abilities such as healing and materializing objects, along with notable physical prowess, it was clear that Shin was meant to be a divine figure.

However, the Saiyans quickly proved to be far superior as warriors, surpassing Shin on every level despite lacking his magical abilities. It seems the creator didn’t have a clear direction for this character, as the potential of a god-like figure could have been utilized differently instead of reducing him to another weak character watching from the sidelines.

2) Vegeta

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta is clearly one of the strongest characters in the Dragon Ball franchise and by no means a weak one. However, his portrayal in the series, consistently being placed behind Goku, has, by default, classified him as weaker in comparison. This trope has been repeated many times, even in the latest installment, Daima.

Despite Vegeta achieving Super Saiyan 3 without any special conditions, unlike Goku and Gotenks, he was once again overshadowed by Goku’s new transformation, sidelining him as weaker despite being incredibly powerful and a true genius of a fighter. It’s high time the Dragon Ball franchise corrected this, perhaps in a spinoff where Vegeta finally surpasses Goku, at least once.

1) Goku’s Super Saiyan 3

Toei Animation

It is undoubtedly true that one of the strongest transformations introduced in Dragon Ball Z is Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form. However, the circumstances in which this transformation was revealed made it appear weaker than what fans typically expect from a new form. Up until this point, every new transformation had signaled a turning point for the heroes, marking the moment they would gain the upper hand.

However, despite its immense power, Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 served merely as a means to buy time for other events. Even with such a strong transformation, Goku was unable to defeat Majin Buu, as this form’s biggest weakness was its rapid stamina drain. Against an opponent like Majin Buu, who could regenerate endlessly with seemingly unlimited stamina, Goku’s most powerful transformation in Dragon Ball Z ultimately appeared weak.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!